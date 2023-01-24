NFL playoffs picks, predictions: Eagles, Bengals to Super Bowl with wins vs. 49ers, Chiefs

There are just three games remaining on the NFL playoffs schedule, with four teams left in the postseason.

Which teams will win the NFC Championship Game and the AFC Championship Game to advance to the Super Bowl?

Check out The Arizona Republic's picks and predictions for the two games on the NFL playoffs schedule on Sunday, Jan. 29.

All times MST.

Will Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game?

Sunday, Jan. 29

NFC Championship Game: San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox

Brock Purdy has passed every test that has come his way since taking over as the 49ers' starter at quarterback, but he'll face a challenge he hasn't seen before in the Philadelphia Eagles' defense. The 49ers have won 12 straight games, but we think the Eagles will end that streak with a win at home in the NFC Championship Game in what should be a thriller.

Prediction: Eagles 27, 49ers 24

AFC Championship Game: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:30 p.m., CBS, Paramount+

We've gone back and forth on this one in a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game and a game earlier this season in Cincinnati. We were initially going to go with the Chiefs getting revenge for those two losses, but Patrick Mahomes' health hangs over Kansas City. The Bengals have proven they can win in tough environments and we think they'll top the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in an AFC Championship Game classic.

Prediction: Bengals 24, Chiefs 23

