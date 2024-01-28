NFL playoffs: NFC, AFC Championship Game Sunday schedule

We are down to the final four teams in the NFL playoffs. On Sunday, in the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens battle to represent the conference in the Super Bowl. In the NFC, the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers face each other.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is in the AFC title game for the sixth straight year. He has been to three Super Bowls and won two titles.

The Ravens are in the conference championship for the first time since quarterback Lamar Jackson was drafted.

It is the second straight trip to the NFC title game for quarterback Brock Purdy and the 49ers. Last year, he got hurt and the Niners lost.

For Lions quarterback Jared Goff, it is his second trip to the NFC Championship Game, but his last trip came with the Los Angeles Rams.

Are you planning on watching either or both of the games? The info you need is below.

Chiefs at Ravens

Lions at 49ers

