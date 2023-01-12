NFL playoffs: Lamar Jackson says he's 'hopeful' to play, but Ravens QB is reportedly a long shot

The biggest question of the NFL wild-card weekend might be the availability of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who said Thursday he still hopes to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The former MVP missed the final five games of the regular season due to a PCL sprain, despite being initially considered week-to-week in early December. Every week, every practice since has seen hopes of a return dashed, and now the Ravens may have only one more game to get him back.

Jackson himself addressed his status on Thursday, when he revealed his injury is a Grade 2 PCL sprain bordering on a Grade 3. His knee reportedly remains inflamed and unstable, but he insisted he's "hopeful" he could still make a return:

remains unstable. I’m still in good spirits, as I continue with treatments on the road to recovery. I wish I could be out there with my guys more than anything but I can’t give a 100% of myself to my guys and fans I’m still hopeful we still have a chance. 💜💜 — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) January 12, 2023

Unfortunately, most reports on Jackson are less optimistic. Shortly before Jackson's tweet, ESPN's Adam Schefter said Jackson did not practice again on Thursday, his 17th straight missed practice, and is not expected to play on Sunday.