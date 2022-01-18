NFL playoffs: Former Vols’ stats
The wild card round of the NFL playoffs has concluded.
Six former University of Tennessee players competed in the first week of the NFL postseason and one was inactive. The season came to an end for four former Vols.
Stats for former Vols in the wild card round are listed below.
Kendal Vickers (Las Vegas Raiders): Inactive
Cameron Sutton (Pittsburgh Steelers): 5 tackles
Trey Smith (Kansas City Chiefs): Played, no stats
Jakob Johnson (New England Patriots): Played, no stats
Derek Barnett (Philadelphia Eagles): 1 tackle, 3 assists, 0.5 sacks
Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers): 3 receptions, 29 yards
Emmanuel Moseley (San Francisco 49ers): 10 tackles, 2 assists
