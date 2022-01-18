NFL playoffs: Former Vols’ stats

The wild card round of the NFL playoffs has concluded.

Six former University of Tennessee players competed in the first week of the NFL postseason and one was inactive. The season came to an end for four former Vols.

Stats for former Vols in the wild card round are listed below.

Kendal Vickers (Las Vegas Raiders): Inactive

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Sutton (Pittsburgh Steelers): 5 tackles

Syndication: The Record

Trey Smith (Kansas City Chiefs): Played, no stats

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Jakob Johnson (New England Patriots): Played, no stats

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Barnett (Philadelphia Eagles): 1 tackle, 3 assists, 0.5 sacks

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers): 3 receptions, 29 yards

Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Emmanuel Moseley (San Francisco 49ers): 10 tackles, 2 assists

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

1

1