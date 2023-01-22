NFL Playoffs: Eagles dominate Giants 38-7

The first day of the NFL’s Divisional Round weekend is in the books, and it was capped off by the Philadelphia Eagles obliterating the New York Giants to the tune of 38-7.

New York posed an interesting dilemma for Philadelphia. Since 1990, the Giants were 6-0 against No. 1 seeds in the playoffs. Additionally, since 2000 every year the Giants won at least one playoff game they eventually advanced to the Super Bowl. Both those streaks ended with little fanfare on Saturday night. Instead of another magical New York run, the Eagles extended their home win streak against the Giants to 10-straight.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts played well, putting to bed some initial injury concerns for now. The former Alabama and Oklahoma standout threw for 154 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 34 yards and a score on the ground as well. Philadelphia dominated on the ground with 268 rushing yards.

Now the Eagles will host the NFC Championship for the first time since the 2017 season, when Philadelphia eventually went on to win their only Super Bowl title. The Eagles will either host their rivals, the Cowboys, in a rematch or face the 49ers in the playoffs for the first time since 1996.

