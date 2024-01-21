NFL playoffs divisional round Sunday schedule

The NFL playoffs continue with two more games in the divisional round on Sunday. The top seed in each conference, the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC and the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC, both won their playoff games on Saturday.

They move on to the conference championship games. The results of the two games on Sunday will determine their opponents.

Will the 49ers face the Detroit Lions or Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Will the Ravens face the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs?

The info for those games is below.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills

