Divisional Round Recap: Mahomes on one leg, the Eagles are loaded & Dak’s performance was unacceptable

Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens recap the first 3 games of the NFL Playoffs Divisional Round, but not before having a debate over whether it is still considered the best weekend for football each year.

They start off by talking about Patrick Mahomes, who fought his way through a high ankle sprain to lead the Chiefs to a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. There’s a bigger challenge waiting for him in the Bengals next week, but maybe he just needed a good night of sleep?

Andy and Matt agree that Jaguars fans should be happy with their team’s season and excited for what the next few years holds with this young, talented group.

The Eagles absolutely overwhelmed the Giants, as many probably expected, but the Giants had a good season and now have some decisions to make about Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.

Joe Burrow and the (underrated) Cincinnati Bengals played a near perfect game in the snow of Buffalo, while Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs struggled to carry the rest of the Bills further in the playoffs.

Finally, Dalton Del Don takes Andy’s spot to give us a boots on the ground report from the 49ers’ win over the Dallas Cowboys.

04:00 Chiefs 27, Jaguars 20

17:55 Eagles 38, Giants 7

30:05 Bengals 27, Bills 10

49:25 49ers 19, Cowboys 12

