NFL Playoffs Divisional Round Expert Picks Predictions Odds

NFL playoff expert picks, predictions for the Divisional Round: Jacksonville at Kansas City, New York Giants at Philadelphia, Cincinnati at Buffalo, Dallas at San Francisco
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
NFL Playoffs: Jaguars at Chiefs
Line: Kansas City -8.5, o/u: 53
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Chiefs
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Chiefs
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Chiefs*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Chiefs
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Chiefs
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Chiefs
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Chiefs*
E, CFN: Chiefs
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com: Chiefs
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Chiefs*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Chiefs
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Chiefs*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Jaguars
CONSENSUS PICK: Chiefs
NFL Playoffs: Giants at Eagles
Line: Philadelphia -7.5 o/u: 48
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Eagles*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Eagles*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Eagles
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Eagles*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Eagles
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Eagles*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Giants
E, CFN Eagles*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Eagles*
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Eagles
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Eagles*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Eagles*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Giants
CONSENSUS PICK: Eagles*
NFL Playoffs: Bengals at Bills
Line: Buffalo -5, o/u: 48
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Bills
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Bills
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Bengals
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Bengals
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Bills
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Bills
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Bills
E, CFN Bills
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com: Bills
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Bengals
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Bills*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Bengals
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Bills
CONSENSUS PICK: Bills
NFL Playoffs: Cowboys at 49ers
Line: San Francisco -3.5, o/u: 46.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: 49ers
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cowboys
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cowboys
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: 49ers
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: 49ers
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Cowboys
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN 49ers
E, CFN 49ers
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com: 49ers
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Cowboys
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: 49ers
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: 49ers
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: 49ers
CONSENSUS PICK: 49ers
Expert Picks So Far
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com
SU 151-95-2 ATS 119-119-6
Playoff: SU 3-3, ATS 1-5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN
SU 176-108-2 ATS 142-127-6
Playoff: SU 5-1, ATS 4-2
Pete Fiutak, CFN
SU 171-101-2 ATS 143-126-6
Playoff: SU 5-1, ATS 2-4
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com
SU 184-88-2 ATS 140-129-6
Playoff: SU 4-2, ATS 2-4
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com
SU 152-121-2 ATS 133-136-6
Playoff: SU 4-2, ATS 3-3
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com
SU 159-112-2 ATS 124-145-6
Playoff: SU 5-1, ATS 2-4
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN
SU 166-107-2 ATS 143-126-6
Playoff: SU 5-1, ATS 4-2
E, CFN
SU 161-112-2 ATS 135-134-6
Playoff: SU 5-1, ATS 3-3
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com
SU 145-110-2 ATS 111-139-6
Playoff: SU 5-13, ATS 3-3
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com
SU 157-102-2 ATS 136-119-6
Playoff: SU 5-1, ATS 4-2
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com
SU 165-106-2 ATS 127-134-6
Playoff: SU 5-1, ATS 3-3
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com
SU 161-99-2 ATS 138-119-6
Playoff: SU 5-1, ATS 3-3
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN
SU 126-147-2 ATS 132-137-6
Playoff: SU 4-2, ATS 5-1
CONSENSUS PICK
SU 163-109-2 ATS 143-126-6
Playoff: SU 5-1, ATS 3-3
