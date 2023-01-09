NFL Playoffs: Date, time set for Chargers vs. Jaguars

The NFL announced the full schedule for Super Wild Card weekend.

The Chargers will travel to take on the Jaguars next Saturday, Jan 14, at 5:15 pm PT.

Los Angeles and Jacksonville played in Week 3 of the regular season, and the Jaguars beat the Bolts, 38-10.

In that game, Justin Herbert was a week removed from his fractured rib cartilage. Keenan Allen did not play. In addition, Rashawn Slater and Joey Bosa were lost to their perspective long-term injuries.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire