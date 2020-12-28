NFL Playoffs: Cowboys odds, path to No. 4 seed, potential opponents, draft slot

Cue the Dumb and Dumber memes, because I’m telling you there’s a chance! The Dallas Cowboys started the year 2-7, in disarray and flailing miserably every time they stepped on the field for an entire month. Following the loss of franchise QB Dak Prescott, the team lost four straight contests by a total score of 110-41 on their way into the bye. The team had two weeks of insider trading preparation for the Minnesota Vikings, won, then floundered for two more embarrassing losses.

The schedule got easier and the Cowboys got their act together on defense against some bad opponents. Somehow, the team has forced 10 turnovers and the offense has blossomed with the extra opportunities, scoring at a clip similar to where they stood with Prescott early in the season. With three straight victories, Dallas is now 6-9 and tied for first place in the pitiful NFC East.

Cowboys Path to the Playoffs

The path to the dance is pretty straight forward. Three teams still have a chance to win the NFC East and none of them have a chance to make it as a Wild Card entrant. The Philadelphia Eagles (4-10-1) have been eliminated. Dallas and Washington, both with 6-9 records are tied for first place, with the New York Giants (5-10) a game back. If Washington wins next week over Philly, they are in. Dallas would be able to match their record, but losing both head-to-head contests means the Cowboys lose the tiebreaker. If Washington loses, the winner of Cowboys-Giants gets in. A Cowboys win here would give them the best record at 7-9. A Giants win would give all three teams a 6-10 record, and the Giants win the three-team tiebreaker (head-to-head) with 3 wins against the other two teams. Washington would have two wins, Dallas just one win.

Playoff Odds

Stats website FiveThirtyEight gives Dallas a 26% chance of making the playoffs. The New York Giants are at 22% with Washington leading the way with 52%. The Cowboys had just a one percent chance of making the playoffs at the beginning of Week 15. What would be a cool anecdote. In their Week 2 victory over Atlanta, the Cowboys win probability at one point was 0.01%.

Potential Playoff Opponents

If the Cowboys are able to capitalize on that 26% and make the playoffs, they will host a game in the Wild Card round. Each division champion is given a home game (the No. 1 seed gets a bye week and hosts in the divisional round). As the worst division in football, the NFC East champion will be the No. 4 seed, so if that's the Cowboys they would face the wild-card team with the best record. Right now, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers holds the No. 5 seed and have clinched a berth in the playoffs. They have a 10-5 record, but even if they win next week and the New Orleans Saints lose, they will not catch up for the NFC South crown. The Los Angeles Rams (9-6) have not yet clinched a berth and are sitting in the No. 6 slot. If they win and Tampa Bay loses, the Rams would slide into the No. 5 slot and would travel to the NFC East champion. The Rams were 4-0 against the NFC East this year, but needed a phantom OPI call against Michael Gallup to hold onto a 20-17 win over Dallas in Week 1. That seems like a lifetime ago. If the Rams lose, they could be out the playoffs entirely if the Chicago Bears win against the Green Bay Packers.

NFC East winner hosts TB if Bucs win at home vs Falcons or if Rams lose at home vs Cardinals

NFC East winner hosts LAR if Bucs lose, Rams win

NFC East winner hosts

Draft Order: Current Position No. 11

With their win, Dallas fell out of the Top 10 draft order. They sit at No. 11, tied with five other teams with 6 wins. Also with 6-9 records are the Washington Football Team, LA Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers. The New England Patriots are 6-8 and face Buffalo on Monday Night Football. Unlike playoff tiebreakers, head-to-head means nothing, so even though Dallas beat the Vikings and 49ers, they are still before them in draft order. The Cowboys have the worst opponent Strength of Schedule (.465) so they win the draft order tiebreaker. The Las Vegas Raiders are 7-8 and are the only team with just 7 wins on the season. The worst Dallas could finish in the draft order would be No. 16. Even if the Cowboys and Washington win in Week 17 (giving WFT the division crown), there's no chance the Cowboys' opponent SOS is worse than the Raiders. However, if there's a 3-way tie for the NFC East, the Giants win the division and Washington could end up with a worse SOS and ahead of Dallas in the draft order. There are four teams with 5-10 records, in front of Dallas in the order. The Cowboys have clinched a worse SOS than all four teams, and none of them play each other in Week 17. Therefore, a miss-the-playoffs Cowboys could still finish anywhere from No. 7 to No. 16 in the draft order based on the results of Week 17. If Dallas makes the dance, the earliest they would draft would be No. 19. If they won their first game, the earliest Dallas would draft would be No. 25.

