Conference Championship Preview: Burrow flying under the radar & Purdy’s biggest test yet

Matt Harmon is joined by his Fantasy Football Live co-hosts Andy Behrens and Tank Williams to preview both the AFC and NFC Championship games this weekend.

First, the guys tackle a bit of news. They talk about the Carolina Panthers hiring Frank Reich to be their head coach and whether or not it will pull Matt back into being a Panthers fan.

They they discuss the New York Jets hiring former Broncos head coach Nathanial Hackett to be their offensive coordinator and debate if it’s simply a move to recruit Aaron Rodgers to New York.

Finally, they get to the games. First up is 49ers at Eagles, a matchup of arguably the two best defenses and two of the best offenses in the NFL this season. This is the biggest test of rookie QB Brock Purdy, on the road against a great defense in the playoffs, and they’re all eager to see how he does.

The guys finish off the episode by talking about Bengals at Chiefs, a surprisingly even matchup that centers around the health of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Don’t count out the defending AFC Champion Bengals, though, and star QB Joe Burrow.

02:00 Panthers hire Frank Reich to be their new head coach

10:00 Jets hire Nathaniel Hackett to be their new OC

17:20 49ers at Eagles

40:00 Bengals at Chiefs

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts