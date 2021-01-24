NFL playoffs: Conference championship odds

The AFC and NFC title games are on Sunday and will determine who goes to the Super Bowl. The NFC Championship Game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers is first, followed by the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Two legendary quarterbacks battle in the NFC title game while two young guns duke it out in the AFC.

What do the odds for the games look like?

Check out below. The odds come from BetMGM.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers

The home team is favored in game. The money line has the Packers at -190 (bet $190 to win $100) and the Bucs at +160 (Bet $100 to win $160) in a straight-up win. The implied odds give the Packers a 65.52% chance of winning and the Bucs 38.46%.

Against the spread, the Packers are -3.5 (-110) and the Bucs are +3.5 (-110). The total is set at 51.5 points. The Over is -115 and the Under is -105.

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs are the straight-up favorites at home on the money line. They are -175 (bet $175 to win $100) while the Bills are +150 (bet $100 to win $150). The implied odds give the Chiefs a 63.64% chance of winning and the Bills 40.0% The Chiefs are favored against the spread at -3.5 (-105) and the Bills are +3.5 (-115). The total is set at 54.5 points with the Over and Under both at -110.

