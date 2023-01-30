NFL Playoffs: Chiefs outlast Bengals 23-20, advance to the Super Bowl

Ladies and gentlemen, our Super Bowl participants have been solidified. The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs, who earned revenge on the Cincinnati Bengals by defeating them 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game.

Patrick Mahomes’ ankle was the most talked about body part all week, and while his mobility was hampered a tad, it didn’t affect his arm. Mahomes threw for over 326 yards and two touchdowns in the victory, including leading the game winning drive.

Officiating will squarely be in the spotlight, as seemingly every 50/50 call went in favor of the Chiefs, but in the end, the Bengals simply didn’t make the requisite plays to win. Joe Burrow threw two interceptions, took four sacks and the ground attack couldn’t get going.

Patrick Mahomes joins Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Kurt Warner as the only quarterbacks since 1993 who have returned to the Super Bowl after previously losing one. Additionally, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid will face his former team, whom he took to a Super Bowl and five NFC Championships.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire