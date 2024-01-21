NFL playoffs: Cameron Sutton by the numbers against Tampa Bay

Detroit defeated Tampa Bay, 31-23, on Sunday in the NFC divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

Former Vol Cameron Sutton recorded three tackles, two solo and one assisted, against Tampa Bay.

In the wild card round against the Rams, Sutton recorded two tackles.

Sutton recorded 65 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble and six passes defended during the 2023 regular-season.

He played for Tennessee from 2013-16 under head coach Butch Jones.

Sutton finished his Tennessee career with 127 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, one sack, seven interceptions, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 30 passes defended.

Sutton was selected by the Lions in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft (No. 94th overall).

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire