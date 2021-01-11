NFL playoffs bracket: AFC divisional round matchups, kickoff times, TV information

Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs did not get the Saturday night prime-time slot in the divisional round.

The NFL announced the times for the AFC games before the matchups were set, and it’ll be Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in prime time. The Bills won their first playoff game in 25 years on Saturday, and Allen has had a breakout season.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) will be featured in prime time during the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

All of the NFL’s postseason games can be live-streamed on the Yahoo Sports app. Here are the AFC divisional round matchups:

Baltimore Ravens/Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 2 Buffalo Bills (14-3), Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC

The Bills held on for their first playoff win in 25 years, knocking off the Indianapolis Colts, 27-24. Josh Allen continued his great season, throwing for 324 yards, leading the Bills with 54 yards rushing and accounting for three touchdowns. The Bills gave up 472 yards and didn’t force a turnover in the win, and they’ll have to tighten up on defense before their divisional round game.

The Ravens are in the second round of the playoffs after beating the Tennessee Titans in the wild-card game, but had to wait for their opponent to be settled until the conclusion of the Steelers-Browns game on Sunday evening.

Baltimore Ravens/Cleveland Browns at No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs (14-2), Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS

The Chiefs’ explosive offense led the way to a great season and a No. 1 seed. Patrick Mahomes might not win MVP over Aaron Rodgers, but he was in contention all season after having another great year.

Kansas City won its first Super Bowl in 50 years and is the favorite to win it all again this season. No matter their opponent, the Chiefs will face an offense that is adept at running the ball. The Ravens and Browns were among the NFL’s leaders in rushing offense.

