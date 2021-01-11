NFL playoffs bracket: NFC divisional-round matchups, kickoff times, TV information

Three of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history will be spotlighted in the NFC’s divisional round.

Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and Drew Brees will all be playing in the second round of the NFL playoffs in games that can be live-streamed on the Yahoo Sports app. Brees and Brady, who are 1-2 in career passing yards and touchdowns, will face off against each other. Rodgers, the big favorite to win his third MVP award, will face the Los Angeles Rams.

Here are the kickoff times and television information for the NFC divisional games:

No. 6 Los Angeles Rams (11-6) at No. 1 Green Bay Packers (13-3), Saturday at 4:35 p.m. ET, Fox

The Rams have injury concerns. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald left Saturday’s win due to a rib injury. Quarterback Jared Goff says the thumb that he had surgery on wasn’t a problem, but he didn’t look 100 percent in Seattle. Still, the Rams fought through all that adversity to hand the Seahawks a 30-20 loss. Running back Cam Akers was big, setting a Rams rookie postseason record with 176 total yards.

The Packers have never had an NFC championship game at Lambeau Field with Aaron Rodgers starting at quarterback, but they’re one win away from that. The Packers have a home-field advantage at Lambeau, though early weather forecasts indicate the temperatures for the game will be in the low 20s, which wouldn’t be too bad for Green Bay in January. Los Angeles could have gotten a much worse forecast. The Packers got the No. 1 seed behind Rodgers, who is the overwhelming favorite to win his third MVP award.

No. 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-5) at No. 2 New Orleans Saints (13-4), Sunday at 6:40 p.m. ET, Fox

The first two meetings this season between new division rivals Tom Brady and Drew Brees were completely in the Saints’ favor. New Orleans beat the Buccaneers 34-23 in Week 1. The Saints won the rematch 38-3 after taking a 31-0 lead into halftime.

Tom Brady and the Bucs moved on in a 31-23 win over the Washington Football Team that was closer than anticipated. The Buccaneers let Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke have a big game, but they got the victory. Brady, who had 40 touchdowns in the regular season, had 381 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Brees and the Saints have had some heartbreak in the playoffs in recent years, but they got past the Bears 21-9 in the wild-card round. There was a report that Brees is likely to retire after this season, meaning this is likely to be the first and only meeting between the two legendary quarterbacks in the postseason.

