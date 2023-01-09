NFL Playoffs Bracket 2023: Wild Card Weekend TV schedule, start times, seeds, dates for every AFC & NFC game

The 2023 NFL playoffs are here and the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy is underway for the top teams in the league en route to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona on February 12th.

Check out the NFL playoffs bracket for 2023 below as well as the full schedule, teams, TV channels, live streams, playoffs seeding, start times for postseason games and more. Plus, check back often to see which teams advance and who goes home.

RELATED: 2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule

NFL Playoffs Bracket 2023

Although they were already out of postseason contention, the Detroit Lions put on a powerhouse performance to get the win over the Green Bay Packers in the final game of the regular season, eliminating Aaron Rodgers and co. from contention and securing the final playoff spot for the Seattle Seahawks. With that, the bracket is set for both the AFC and NFC and Wild Card Weekend is just around the corner:

THE BRACKET IS SET! #NFL LET'S DO THIS THING. pic.twitter.com/eMOGViN9D4 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 9, 2023

AFC Playoff Matchups 2023

NFC Playoff Matchups 2023

2023 NFL Playoffs TV Schedule

The 2023 NFL Playoffs begin Saturday, January 14th with the Wild Card round – see below for tune-in times and networks for all six matchups across Super Wild Card Weekend.

Saturday, January 14 Seahawks (7) vs 49ers (2) – 4:30pm ET on FOX, FOX Deportes Chargers (5) vs Jaguars (4) – 8:15pm ET on NBC, Universo and Peacock

Sunday, January 15 Dolphins (7) vs Bills (2) – 1:00pm ET on CBS, Paramount+ Giants (6) vs Vikings (3) – 4:30pm ET on FOX, FOX Deportes Ravens (6) vs Bengals (3) – 8:15pm ET on NBC, Universo and Peacock

Monday, January 16 Cowboys (5) vs Buccaneers (4) – 8:15pm ET on ESPN/ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes



Story continues

Divisional Weekend

Saturday, January 21

Sunday, January 22

Conference Championships

Sunday, January 29

Date: Sunday, February 12

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: Fox

Final 2023 NFL Playoffs Standings

AFC Playoff Picture 2022-23

Kansas City (14-3)x Buffalo Bills (13-3)x Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)x Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)x Los Angeles Chargers (10-7)x Baltimore Ravens (10-7)x Miami Dolphins (9-8)x

RELATED: Wild card playoff schedule: Cowboys-Bucs will play on Monday Night Football

NFC Playoff Picture 2022-23

Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)x San Francisco 49ers (13-4)x Minnesota Vikings (13-4)x Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)x Dallas Cowboys (12-5)x New York Giants (9-7-1)x Seattle Seahawks (9-8)x

X – Clinched playoff berth

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL season and playoffs, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!

Read more NFL

After Damar Hamlin incident, football resumes in a new world NFL Playoffs 2023: How many teams have never won or appeared in a Super Bowl... NFL QBs with most Super Bowl wins: Where does Tom Brady rank ahead of Super...

NFL Playoffs Bracket 2023: Wild Card Weekend TV schedule, start times, seeds, dates for every AFC & NFC game originally appeared on NBCSports.com