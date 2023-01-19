2023 NFL playoff bracket: Schedule for the divisional round and beyond, kickoff times, watch live and more
The 2023 NFL playoffs are underway. Six teams saw their dreams crushed during wild-card weekend. Now, the remaining eight franchises need two more wins to make it to the Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12.
To make sure you don't miss out on any of the action, here is the 2023 NFL playoff bracket, featuring kickoff times and a schedule of every game in both the AFC and NFC leading to Super Bowl LVII.
2023 NFL playoff bracket
Here are the eight teams that remain in the playoffs after wild-card weekend.
AFC playoff picture and seeding
The top four seeds remain in the AFC after the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins got eliminated in the wild-card round.
• No. 1: Kansas City Chiefs
• No. 2: Buffalo Bills
• No. 3: Cincinnati Bengals
• No. 4: Jacksonville Jaguars
NFC playoff picture and seeding
The top two seeds remain in the NFC, but the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were upset in the wild-card round.
• No. 1: Philadelphia Eagles
• No. 2: San Francisco 49ers
• No. 5: Dallas Cowboys
• No. 6: New York Giants
2023 NFL playoffs TV schedule, dates and kickoff times
NFL divisional round schedule
(4) Jacksonville Jaguars at (1) Kansas City Chiefs
Saturday, Jan. 21
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBC
BetMGM line: Chiefs -8.5
Previous meetings this season: Chiefs 27, Jaguars 17 (Nov. 13 at KC)
(6) New York Giants at (1) Philadelphia Eagles
Saturday, Jan. 21
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
TV channel: Fox
BetMGM line: Eagles -7.5
Previous meetings this season: Eagles 48, Giants 22 (Dec. 11 at NYG), Eagles 22, Giants 16 (Jan. 8 at PHI)
(3) Cincinnati Bengals at (2) Buffalo Bills
Sunday, Jan. 22
Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
BetMGM line: Bills -4.5
Previous meetings this season: The teams' game in Week 17 was canceled following Damar Hamlin's hospitalization.
(5) Dallas Cowboys at (2) San Francisco 49ers
Sunday, Jan. 22
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: Fox
BetMGM line: 49ers -3.5
Previous meetings this season: The two teams have not played this season.
NFL conference championships schedule
The NFL has yet to announce details regarding the conference championships. Both games are set to take place Jan. 29.
NFC conference championship: Sunday, Jan. 29
AFC conference championship: Sunday, Jan. 29
Super Bowl LVII schedule
Super Bowl LVII: Feb. 12 at at 6:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Super Bowl LVII will be broadcast on Fox and streamed on the Fox Sports website, the Fox Sports app, the NFL+ app, Hulu, fuboTV and Sling TV.
Kevin Burkhardt will call play-by-play, former NFL tight end Greg Olsen will provide color commentary and Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be the sideline reporters for the contest.