NFL playoffs: Bengals, Titans, Bills and Patriots clinch spots in Week 17

The NFL's playoff field is running out of vacancies.

On Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals, Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots became the latest teams to seal postseason berths.

The Bengals took the crown of the highly competitive AFC North thanks to a 34-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, who were the only team in the conference to have firmed up a berth entering Sunday. Cincinnati had been tied for the second-longest active playoff drought among all teams at five seasons, trailing only the New York Jets.

The Titans wrapped up the AFC South title with their 34-3 win over the Miami Dolphins. It marks the second consecutive year that Tennessee claimed the division and third time in four seasons under Mike Vrabel that the franchise will have reached the postseason.

Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) and quarterback Ryan Tannehill, right, celebrate after Foreman scored a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

The Buffalo Bills earned their postseason berth with their 29-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons and the Baltimore Ravens' 20-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Bills are in the playoffs for the third consecutive year, marking the first time since 1991-93 that the franchise has had such a stretch.

The Patriots made it into the playoffs thanks to the combination of their 50-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Dolphins' loss. At 10-6, New England returns to the postseason after missing out last year for the first time since the 2008 season.

No NFC teams clinched in the early window on Sunday. The Philadelphia Eagles can grab a berth after beating the Washington Football Team 20-16 but still need help, including via a Minnesota Vikings loss or tie against the Green Bay Packers. The San Francisco 49ers also have an opportunity to firm up one of the two remaining slots in the conference.

