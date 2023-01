NFL playoffs 2022 season: Schedule, results all the way to Super Bowl 57

Reuters

The Russian rouble started the first full trading day of the new year on the front foot, advancing by more than 3% against the U.S. dollar to rebound from six-month lows hit in volatile trading at the end of 2022. Having spent long periods of last year as the world's best-performing currency, the Russian rouble lost 17% in December following Western moves to introduce a price cap and an EU embargo on Russian oil exports. Russian markets saw record low trading volumes during extended start-of-year holidays in the first week of January, partly due to the exodus of Western institutional investors from the Russian markets last year.