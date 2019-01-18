NFL playoffs 2019: 10 Opta facts for Patriots v Chiefs

Veteran Tom Brady and young gun Patrick Mahomes go head to head this Sunday as the New England Patriots travel to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

While the quarterback battle is easily the marquee attraction, there is general excitement in the idea of a rematch after the first meeting during the regular season.

That contest resulted in a high-scoring thriller in which the Patriots and Chiefs combined for 946 yards and scored 30 points between them in the fourth quarter alone when New England sealed a 43-40 victory on a last-second field goal.

Here, with the help of our colleagues at Opta, we take a look at 10 statistics ahead of the game.

10 facts for Patriots v Chiefs

- This will be the second meeting in the playoffs between the Chiefs and Patriots, with New England winning their only prior matchup 27-20 in 2016. Kansas City is 5-1 at home all-time against New England.

- After their win last week, the Chiefs are 3-7 all-time in home playoff games.

- The Patriots have lost each of their last three away playoff games, all of which have been AFC Championship Games.

- Kansas City allowed 263 total yards to the Indianapolis Colts in the divisional round, their third-fewest yards allowed this season.

- New England held the Los Angeles Chargers to just 19 yards rushing in the divisional round. Since the merger, only 10 teams have held opponents to fewer than 20 rushing yards in a playoff game, going 9-1 in those games.

- Last week the Chiefs became the second team to have four different players score a rushing touchdown in a playoff game, joining the 1982 Dallas Cowboys in achieving such a feat.

- Against the Chargers, Patriots running back Sony Michel became just the 12th player to rush for 100-plus yards and three-plus touchdowns in a postseason game, and the third rookie to do so.

- Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston had two sacks against the Colts after tallying two in his five previous playoff games. Houston is the only player since sacks have been an official statistic (1982) to have at least two sacks in the playoffs on his birthday.

- Patriots wideout Julian Edelman had nine receptions for 151 yards against the Chargers, moving him into second place all-time for playoff catches with 98. He trails only Jerry Rice, who had 151 in his career.

- Travis Kelce had 108 receiving yards in the divisional round, his second career playoff game with 100-plus yards through the air. The Kansas City tight end is one of just five tight ends since 1996 with multiple such playoff games.