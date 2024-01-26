NFL Playoffs: 11 Former Notre Dame Players Remain in Conference Championship Games

As great as the day of the Super Bowl is, this coming Sunday is on my shortest of lists for the best sports days on the calendar.

The AFC and NFC Championship games take place and this year there are plenty of Notre Dame representatives in the games. In fact, all four remaining teams have a former Notre Dame player which means the Irish will see their total Super Bowl winners all-time grow.

Who wins Sunday’s games? That’s something we’ll give you our predictions on as well but here are the 11 former Notre Dame players to be on the look out for when you watch the two games with a trip to Super Bowl 58 on the line!

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Hamilton has quickly turned into one of the best defensive backs in the entire NFL as he took home All-Pro honors this season. He finished the regular season with four interceptions and allowed just one touchdown when in primary coverage all season according to Pro Football Focus.

Baltimore Ravens - Sam Mustipher, Offensive Lineman

Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Mustipher is on the playoff roster for the Ravens in his first year in Baltimore. He started two games this regular season after spending 2020-2022 with the Chicago Bears.

Baltimore Ravens - Ronnie Stanley, Offensive Tackle

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Ronnie Stanley continues to be among the best offensive tackles in the NFL as he allowed just four sacks all season long. He has been key in Lamar Jackson’s phenomenal year that could very possibly end in a second league MVP award.

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Drue Tranquill spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Chargers before signing as a free agent with the Chiefs last off-season. He recorded 4.5 sacks on the year and came up huge last week in turning the tide of the Chiefs win over the Bills.

USA TODAY SPORTS

Scott Daly is in his third NFL season, all which have been spent with the Detroit Lions. He suffered a knee injury in late-October againt the Raiders and has been on injured reserved since.

Detroit Lions - Brandon Joseph, Safety

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Joseph went undrafted in last year’s NFL draft but signed as a free agent with the Lions. He hasn’t appeared in a regular season game in 2023 but did remain part of their practice squad all year.

Detroit Lions - Julian Okwara, Defensive End

Photo courtesy of Detroit Free Press

Julian Okwara was a third round draft pick of the Lions in 2020 and is currently a member of their practice squad.

Detroit Lions - Romeo Okwara, Defensive End

USA TODAY SPORTS

Romeo Okwara suffered a torn Achilles in 2022 and has rehabbed hard to get back. He’s finally starting to get to his old form as he played in an average of 34 plays over the past two weeks for Detroit.

Detroit Lions - Chris Smith, Defensive Line

USA TODAY SPORTS

Chris Smith, who spent one year at Notre Dame after transferring from Harvard, is currently a member of the Lions practice squad.

Detroit Lions - Brock Wright, Tight End

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Brock Wright had a key third down reception for the Lions in their divisional round win over the Buccaneers but broke his arm in the game and has been put on injured reserve since.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire