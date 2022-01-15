NFL playoff wild-card TV coverage maps

The NFL playoffs begin Saturday. There are six games over three days, including a Monday night game in the playoffs for the first time ever.

There will be two games on Saturday, three on Sunday and one on Monday night.

All these games are nationally televised, so everyone everywhere in the country will be able to see them. The question is the network.

Below is the information for each game of the first round, the time, network and broadcast team.

Saturday afternoon game

Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals

Kickoff is 4:35 p.m. at Paul Brown Stadium. It will air on NBC. Mike Tirico and Drew Brees will call the game.

Saturday night game

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

Kickoff is Saturday night at 8:15 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

The game will air on CBS, with Ian Eagle and Charles Davis calling the game.

Sunday early game

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The early game on Sunday will kick off at 1 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay. That game will be on FOX with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman calling the game.

Sunday late game

San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys

The late afternoon game will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium. CBS will air this game with Jim Nantz and former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo calling the game.

Sunday night game

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs

Ben Roethlisberger’s expected final playoff run begins (and could end) Sunday night. Kickoff is 8:15 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The game will air on NBC with Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth calling the game as they usually do on Sunday nights.

Monday night game

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

The final game of the wild-card round is Monday night as the Cardinals and Rams face each other for the third time this season. Kickoff is 8:15 p.m. at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The game will air on ESPN and ABC. The normal Monday night broadcast team of Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick will call the game. There will be the Manning Cast on ESPN2, hosted by Peyton and Eli Manning as well.

