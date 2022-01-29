NFL playoff TV coverage maps for conference championships

We are almost to the Super Bowl. On Sunday, the NFL playoffs continue with the conference championships. The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers battle for the NFC and the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals will battle for the AFC’s berth to the Super Bowl.

As they are postseason games, they are nationally televised games, so they will air across the country and there is no real coverage map other than it will air everywhere, but below is the TV information with schedule, network and broadcasting team.

AFC Championship Game

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

When and where: Sunday, 3 p.m. ET, GEHA Field and Arrowhead Stadium

TV Network: CBS

Broadcast team: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

NFC Championship Game

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

When and where: Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium

TV Network: FOX

Broadcast team: Jack Buck, Troy Aikman

