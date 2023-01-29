NFL playoff Sunday schedule, TV for AFC, NFC Championship Games
The NFL playoffs continue on Sunday with the conference championships. These are the final two games of the season before the Super Bowl.
In the NFC Championship Game, the San Francisco 49ers take their No. 1-ranked defense on the road to face the Philadelphia Eagles, who have the No. 2-ranked defense.
The AFC Championship Game is a rematch of last season’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs. The Bengals can make the Super Bowl for the second consecutive season. If the Chiefs win, it will be their third Super Bowl berth in four seasons.
if you are planning on watching either game, the information you need is below.
NFC Championship Game
What: San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
When: Sunday, 3 p.m. ET (1 p.m. Arizona time)
Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
TV: FOX
Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
AFC Championship Game
What: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs
When: Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. Arizona time)
Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
TV: CBS
Broadcasters: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo