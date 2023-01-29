NFL playoff Sunday schedule, TV for AFC, NFC Championship Games

The NFL playoffs continue on Sunday with the conference championships. These are the final two games of the season before the Super Bowl.

In the NFC Championship Game, the San Francisco 49ers take their No. 1-ranked defense on the road to face the Philadelphia Eagles, who have the No. 2-ranked defense.

The AFC Championship Game is a rematch of last season’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs. The Bengals can make the Super Bowl for the second consecutive season. If the Chiefs win, it will be their third Super Bowl berth in four seasons.

if you are planning on watching either game, the information you need is below.

NFC Championship Game

What: San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles

When: Sunday, 3 p.m. ET (1 p.m. Arizona time)

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

TV: FOX

Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

AFC Championship Game

What: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

When: Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. Arizona time)

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

TV: CBS

Broadcasters: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

