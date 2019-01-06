NFL playoff schedule: Divisional round times, dates, TV channel info originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The schedule for the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs is now set on the AFC side.

This typically is the best round of the playoffs, and that certainly could be the case again this season given the incredible matchups on tap.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The New England Patriots, who have earned a first-round playoff bye in nine consecutive seasons, open their AFC title defense against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

The Patriots and Chargers have met twice in the playoffs in the Brady/Belichick era. The first meeting came in the 2006 season when the Patriots upset the No. 1 seed Chargers in San Diego to reach the AFC Championship Game. A year later, they met in the AFC title game and the Patriots won to improve their record to 18-0 before Super Bowl XLII.

In the other AFC matchup, the No. 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs host the No. 6 seed Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium.

Here's the updated schedule for the divisional round (all times Eastern).

Saturday, Jan. 12

Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:35 p.m., CBS

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m., FOX





Sunday, Jan. 13

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots, 1:05 p.m., CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints, 4:40 p.m., FOX



