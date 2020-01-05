It's not who many expected, but the 49ers' first opponent of this season's NFL playoffs is official.

The sixth-seeded Minnesota Vikings rolled into New Orleans on Sunday and shut down the third-seeded Saints' high-powered offense en route to a 26-20 overtime victory. Kirk Cousins' third-and-goal touchdown pass to tight end Kyle Rudolph silenced the Superdome crowd and sent the Vikings to the divisional round, where a Saturday date with the 49ers at Levi's Stadium awaits.

Kickoff is set for 1:35 p.m. PT, and the game will be televised on NBC.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 49ers didn't play the Vikings during the regular season, but both teams are getting healthy at the ideal time.

While Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and wide receiver Adam Thielen have healed up for the playoffs -- both played well Sunday -- the 49ers reportedly are "on track" to have linebacker Kwon Alexander available for Saturday's game.

[RELATED: NFL playoff schedule 2020]

In addition, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is optimistic that defensive end Dee Ford and safety Jaquiski Tartt will be ready to face the Vikings. Both were inactive because of injuries in the Week 17 win in Seattle.

NFL playoff schedule: 49ers will host Vikings in NFC divisional round originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area