NFL playoff schedule 2022: Times, dates, matchups, TV info for wild-card round through Super Bowl

The NFL's playoff schedule is almost fully set.

After the NFL completed its first-ever 17-game regular-season, the march to Super Bowl 56 in Inglewood, California, is set to begin. All but two teams in the 14-team field will be in action in the wild-card round, as only the top seed in the AFC and NFC earned a first-round bye. And wild-card weekend is no longer merely a weekend, as for the first time ever the NFL will have one game on Monday night after holding two on Saturday and three on Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know – including dates, times, TV information and more – for the NFL playoffs this season:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with wide receiver Mike Evans (13) after Evans couaght a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
NFL wild-card playoff schedule

Saturday, Jan. 15

New England Patriots/Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals, 4:35 p.m. ET, NBC

Los Angeles Chargers/New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m. ET, CBS

Sunday, Jan. 16

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:05 p.m. ET, Fox

San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys, 4:40 p.m. ET, CBS/Nickelodeon

Las Vegas Raiders/Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC

Monday, Jan. 17

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

NFL divisional-round playoff schedule

Saturday, Jan. 22

TBD at TBD, 4:35 p.m. ET, Fox

TBD at TBD, 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC

Sunday, Jan. 23

TBD at TBD, 3:05 p.m. ET, CBS

TBD at TBD, 6:40 p.m. ET, Fox

AFC, NFC championship game schedule

Sunday, Jan. 30

AFC championship game, 3:05 p.m. ET, CBS

NFC championship game, 6:40 p.m. ET, Fox

Super Bowl 56 time, date

AFC winner vs. NFC winner, Feb. 13, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on NBC

