NFL playoff schedule 2022: Bracket, dates, times, TV channel info for Wild Card round games
The 2021 NFL regular season has come to an end and the 2022 postseason begins on Saturday, January 15 with fourteen teams in the hunt to win the 2022 Super Bowl. Teams in the NFL playoffs this year include: Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles.
Get the full NFL playoff schedule for 2022 below including TV channels, kickoff times, how to watch information and more. Plus, check back for scores, results and analysis for every AFC and NFC playoff game.
2022 NFL Playoff Bracket
2022 NFL Playoff Schedule
Super Wild Card Weekend
Saturday, January 15
(5) Las Vegas Raiders at (4) Cincinnati Bengals
Where: Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC, Peacock
(6) New England Patriots at (3) Buffalo Bills
Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Sunday, January 16
(7) Philadelphia Eagles at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX
(6) San Francisco 49ers at (3) Dallas Cowboys
Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime Video
(7) Pittsburgh Steelers at (2) Kansas City Chiefs
Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC, Peacock
Monday, January 17
(5) Arizona Cardinals at (4) Los Angeles Rams
Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN, ABC, ESPN2
Divisional Round
Saturday, January 22
AFC/NFC Divisional Round Game
Where: TBD
Time: 4:35 p.m. ET
TV Channel: TBD
AFC/NFC Divisional Round Game
Where: TBD
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
TV Channel: TBD
Sunday, January 23
AFC/NFC Divisional Round Game
Where: TBD
Time: 3:05 p.m. ET
TV Channel: TBD
AFC/NFC Divisional Round Game
Where: TBD
Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
TV Channel: TBD
Championship Round
AFC Championship Game
Date: Sunday, January 30, 2022
Time: 3:05 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
NFC Championship Game
Date: Sunday, January 30, 2022
Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX
Super Bowl LV
AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion
Date: Sunday, February 13, 2022
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
TV Channel: NBC, Peacock
