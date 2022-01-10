NFL playoff schedule 2022: Bracket, dates, times, TV channel info for Wild Card round games

The 2021 NFL regular season has come to an end and the 2022 postseason begins on Saturday, January 15 with fourteen teams in the hunt to win the 2022 Super Bowl. Teams in the NFL playoffs this year include: Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles.

Get the full NFL playoff schedule for 2022 below including TV channels, kickoff times, how to watch information and more. Plus, check back for scores, results and analysis for every AFC and NFC playoff game.

2022 NFL Playoff Bracket

2022 NFL Playoff Schedule

Saturday, January 15

(5) Las Vegas Raiders at (4) Cincinnati Bengals

Where: Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC, Peacock

(6) New England Patriots at (3) Buffalo Bills

Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Sunday, January 16

(7) Philadelphia Eagles at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

(6) San Francisco 49ers at (3) Dallas Cowboys

Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime Video

(7) Pittsburgh Steelers at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC, Peacock

Monday, January 17

(5) Arizona Cardinals at (4) Los Angeles Rams

Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN, ABC, ESPN2

Divisional Round

Saturday, January 22

AFC/NFC Divisional Round Game

Where: TBD

Time: 4:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TBD

AFC/NFC Divisional Round Game

Where: TBD

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TBD

Sunday, January 23

AFC/NFC Divisional Round Game

Where: TBD

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TBD

AFC/NFC Divisional Round Game

Where: TBD

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TBD

Championship Round

AFC Championship Game

Date: Sunday, January 30, 2022

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

NFC Championship Game

Date: Sunday, January 30, 2022

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Super Bowl LV

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion

Date: Sunday, February 13, 2022

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

TV Channel: NBC, Peacock

