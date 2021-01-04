NFL playoff schedule 2021: Bracket, times, dates, TV channel info for Wild Card round games
The 2020 NFL regular season ends tonight on Sunday Night Football and following the game, fourteen teams will remain in the hunt to win the 2021 Super Bowl. Teams left in the playoffs include: Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears and either the Washington Football Team or New York Giants.
Live now: Click here to watch the Washington Football Team try to clinch a playoff spot on Sunday Night Football.
Check out the full NFL playoff schedule for 2021 below as well as scores, TV channels, how to watch information and more. Come back after the SNF game for the 2021 NFL Playoff bracket and Wild Card matchups.
2021 NFL Playoff Schedule
Wild Card Weekend
Saturday, January 9
Wild Card Round Game
Where: TBD
Time: 1:05 p.m. ET
TV Channel: TBD
Wild Card Round Game
Where: TBD
Time: 4:40 p.m. ET
TV Channel: TBD
Wild Card Round Game
Where: TBD
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
TV Channel: TBD
Sunday, January 10
Wild Card Round Game
Where: TBD
Time: 1:05 p.m. ET
TV Channel: TBD
Wild Card Round Game
Where: TBD
Time: 4:40 p.m. ET
TV Channel: TBD
Wild Card Round Game
Where: TBD
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
TV Channel: TBD
Divisional Round
Saturday, January 16
AFC Divisional Round Game
Where: TBD
Time: TBD
TV Channel: TBD
NFC Divisional Round Game
Where: TBD
Time: TBD
TV Channel: TBD
Sunday, January 17
NFC Divisional Round Game
Where: TBD
Time: TBD
TV Channel: TBD
AFC Divisional Round Game
Where: TBD
Time: TBD
TV Channel: TBD
Championship Round
NFC Championship Game
Date: Sunday, January 24, 2021
Time: 3:05 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Fox
AFC Championship Game
Date: Sunday, January 24, 2021
Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Super Bowl LV
AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion
Date: Sunday, February 7, 2021
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
TV Channel: CBS
Check back after each game for scores and follow ProFootballTalk for more on the 2021 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors and more.
NFL playoff schedule 2021: Bracket, times, dates, TV channel info for Wild Card round games originally appeared on NBCSports.com