NFL playoff schedule 2021: Bracket, times, dates, TV channel info for Wild Card round games

Jeff Arvoy
The 2020 NFL regular season ends tonight on Sunday Night Football and following the game, fourteen teams will remain in the hunt to win the 2021 Super Bowl. Teams left in the playoffs include: Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears and either the Washington Football Team or New York Giants.

Check out the full NFL playoff schedule for 2021 below as well as scores, TV channels, how to watch information and more. Come back after the SNF game for the 2021 NFL Playoff bracket and Wild Card matchups.

2021 NFL Playoff Schedule

Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 9

Wild Card Round Game

  • Where: TBD

  • Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

  • TV Channel: TBD

Wild Card Round Game

  • Where: TBD

  • Time: 4:40 p.m. ET

  • TV Channel: TBD

Wild Card Round Game

  • Where: TBD

  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

  • TV Channel: TBD

Sunday, January 10

Wild Card Round Game

  • Where: TBD

  • Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

  • TV Channel: TBD

Wild Card Round Game

  • Where: TBD

  • Time: 4:40 p.m. ET

  • TV Channel: TBD

Wild Card Round Game

  • Where: TBD

  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

  • TV Channel: TBD

Divisional Round

Saturday, January 16

AFC Divisional Round Game

  • Where: TBD

  • Time: TBD

  • TV Channel: TBD

NFC Divisional Round Game

  • Where: TBD

  • Time: TBD

  • TV Channel: TBD

Sunday, January 17

NFC Divisional Round Game

  • Where: TBD

  • Time: TBD

  • TV Channel: TBD

AFC Divisional Round Game

  • Where: TBD

  • Time: TBD

  • TV Channel: TBD

Championship Round

NFC Championship Game

  • Date: Sunday, January 24, 2021

  • Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

  • TV Channel: Fox

AFC Championship Game

  • Date: Sunday, January 24, 2021

  • Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

  • TV Channel: CBS

Super Bowl LV

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion

  • Date: Sunday, February 7, 2021

  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

  • Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

  • TV Channel: CBS

