NFL playoff schedule 2020: Bracket, times, dates, TV info for divisional round games
Eight teams remain in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs after an eventful wild card weekend that featured two overtime games. Teams left in the playoffs include: San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans.
Check out the full NFL playoff schedule for 2020 below as well as scores, how to watch information and more.
NFL Playoff Schedule
Divisional Round
Saturday, January 11
(6) Minnesota Vikings at (1) San Francisco 49ers
Where: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA
Time: 4:35 p.m. ET; coverage begins at 3:00 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC
Live stream: Watch online or with the NBC Sports app
(6) Tennessee Titans at (1) Baltimore Ravens
Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Sunday, January 12
(4) Houston Texans at (2) Kansas City Chiefs
Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO
Time: 3:05 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
(5) Seattle Seahawks at (2) Green Bay Packers
Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI
Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX
Championship Round
AFC Championship
Date: Sunday, January 19, 2020
Time: 3:05 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
NFC Championship
Date: Sunday, January 19, 2020
Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX
Super Bowl LIV
AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion
Date: Sunday, February 2, 2020
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
TV Channel: FOX
2020 NFL Playoff Scores and Results
Wild Card Weekend
Saturday, January 4
(5) Buffalo Bills at (4) Houston Texans
Final/OT: Texans def. Bills 22-19
(6) Tennessee Titans at (3) New England Patriots
Final: Titans def. Patriots 20-13
Recap: Derrick Henry, Titans hand Tom Brady, Patriots stunning 20-13 loss
Sunday, January 5
(6) Minnesota Vikings at (3) New Orleans Saints
Final/OT: Vikings def. Saints 26-20
Recap: Kirk Cousins leads Vikings over the Saints in overtime
(5) Seattle Seahawks at (4) Philadelphia Eagles
Final: Seahawks def. Eagles 17-9