NFL playoff scenarios for Week 18 of the 2023 season
With 16 games to go in the 2023 regular season, there's still plenty to be sorted out in the NFL playoff picture.
Here's what every team still in contention needs to do this weekend to earn a division title or a wild card berth:
AFC
CLINCHED:
Baltimore Ravens (13-3) – AFC North division title, No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and homefield advantage
Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) – AFC West division title
Cleveland Browns (11-5) – playoff berth
Miami Dolphins (11-5) – playoff berth
BUFFALO BILLS (10-6) at Miami (11-5); Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Buffalo clinches AFC East division title with:
BUF win
Buffalo clinches playoff berth with:
BUF tie OR
PIT loss or tie OR
JAX loss or tie OR
HOU-IND tie
HOUSTON TEXANS (9-7) at Indianapolis (9-7); Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC
Houston clinches AFC South division title with:
HOU win + JAX loss or tie
Houston clinches playoff berth with:
HOU win OR
HOU tie + JAX loss + PIT loss or tie
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (9-7) vs. Houston (9-7); Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC
Indianapolis clinches AFC South division title with:
IND win + JAX loss or tie OR
IND tie + JAX loss
Indianapolis clinches playoff berth with:
IND win OR
IND tie + PIT loss or tie
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (9-7) at Tennessee (5-11); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Jacksonville clinches AFC South division title with:
JAX win OR
JAX tie + IND-HOU tie
Jacksonville clinches playoff berth with:
JAX tie + PIT loss or tie OR
PIT loss + DEN loss or tie + HOU-IND doesn't end in tie
MIAMI DOLPHINS (11-5) vs. Buffalo (10-6); Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Miami clinches AFC East division title with:
MIA win or tie
PITTSBURGH STEELERS (9-7) at Baltimore (13-3); Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC
Pittsburgh clinches playoff berth with:
PIT win + BUF loss OR
PIT win + JAX loss or tie OR
PIT win + HOU-IND tie OR
PIT tie + JAX loss + HOU-IND doesn't end in tie OR
JAX loss + DEN win + HOU-IND doesn't end in tie
NFC
CLINCHED:
San Francisco 49ers (12-4) – NFC West division title, No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and homefield advantage
Detroit Lions (11-5) – NFC North division title
Dallas Cowboys (11-5) – playoff berth
Los Angeles Rams (9-7) – playoff berth
Philadelphia Eagles (11-5) – playoff berth
ATLANTA FALCONS (7-9) at New Orleans (8-8); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Atlanta clinches NFC South division title with:
ATL win + TB loss
DALLAS COWBOYS (11-5) at Washington (4-12); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX
Dallas clinches NFC East division title with:
DAL win OR
DAL tie + PHI tie OR
PHI loss
GREEN BAY PACKERS (8-8) vs. Chicago (7-9); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
Green Bay clinches playoff berth with:
GB win OR
GB tie + SEA loss or tie + NO loss or tie OR
GB tie + SEA loss + TB loss OR
GB tie + SEA tie + TB loss or tie OR
MIN loss or tie + SEA loss + TB loss OR
MIN loss or tie + SEA loss + NO loss
MINNESOTA VIKINGS (7-9) at Detroit (11-5); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Minnesota clinches playoff berth with:
MIN win + GB loss + SEA loss + TB loss OR
MIN win + GB loss + SEA loss + NO loss
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (8-8) vs. Atlanta (7-9); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
New Orleans clinches NFC South division title with:
NO win + TB loss or tie OR
NO tie + TB loss
New Orleans clinches playoff berth with:
NO win + SEA loss or tie + GB loss or tie OR
NO tie + SEA loss + GB loss
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (11-5) at N.Y. Giants (5-11); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
Philadelphia clinches NFC East division title with:
PHI win + DAL loss or tie OR
PHI tie + DAL loss
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (8-8) at Arizona (4-12); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX
Seattle clinches playoff berth with:
SEA win + GB loss or tie OR
SEA tie + GB loss + TB loss or tie OR
SEA tie + GB loss + NO loss or tie
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (8-8) at Carolina (2-14); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Tampa Bay clinches NFC South division title with:
TB win OR
TB tie + NO loss or tie
Tampa Bay clinches playoff berth with:
TB tie + SEA loss + GB loss or tie