In the words of former Colts coach Jim Mora: "Playoffs, you kidding me? Playoffs?"

But can the Raiders still make it to the postseason?

While it is possible, the odds are on par with the Dumb and Dumber's Lloyd Christmas saying "So you're telling me there's a chance?"

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In order for Oakland to make it to postseason play, an indiscriminate amount of things need to happen first.

One last miracle for Oakland? 🤔🙏 pic.twitter.com/SLhChMiw5K — NBCSAuthentic (@NBCSAuthentic) December 19, 2019

Basically, in addition to the Raiders obviously winning both of their final two games, the Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets Jets, New Orleans Saints, and Indianapolis Colts all must win in Week 16. In Week 17, the Cleveland Browns, Ravens, Houston Texans, and Colts all must win to gift Oakland its first playoff appearance of the second Jon Gruden era.

It's fitting, as what soon will become the Las Vegas Raiders essentially are relying on a 10-team betting parlay to find themselves playoff-bound.

[RELATED: Brown's Pro Bowl season proves Raiders right to sign him]

The Raiders might be the toughest team out of that group to rely on, as Oakland has limped through the back-half of the NFL season, losing its last four games, including Week 15's final home game in Oakland.

For those superstitious Raiders fans out there, now would be the time to start any and all routines to garner some good luck, as no NFL team needs it quite like the Silver and Black.

NFL playoff scenarios: Raiders can make postseason with wild sequence originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area