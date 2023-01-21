NFL playoff Saturday schedule for divisional round

The divisional round of the NFL playoffs begins Saturday with two games. Arizona Cardinals fans must tolerate another week of their team not playing.

But there are four good matchups over the weekend, starting with two on Saturday.

We have the Saturday playoff schedule, matchups, TV networks, broadcasters and more below.

Game 1: Jaguars at Chiefs

What: Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs

When: Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. Arizona time)

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

TV: NBC

Broadcasters: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth

The Chiefs come off their playoff bye as the No. 1 seed, while the Jaguars made an improbable comeback last week. They were down 27-0 to the Los Angeles Chargers and rallied in the second half to win 31-30 on a last-second field goal.

Game 2: Giants at Eagles

What: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

When: Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET (6:15 p.m. Arizona time)

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

TV: FOX

Broadcasters: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston

The Eagles are coming off their playoff bye as the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Giants beat the Minnesota Vikings 31-24 in the first round last week.

