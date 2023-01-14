NFL playoff Saturday game schedule

The NFL playoffs begin Saturday in the first round with two games, followed by two games on Sunday and another on Monday.

Which games are Saturday, when are they and what network are they on?

Below we have that information.

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

Where: Levis Stadium, Santa Clara

When: Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. AZ time)

TV: FOX

Broadcasters: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston

Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars

Where: TIAA Bank Stadium, Jacksonville

When: Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET (6:15 p.m. AZ time)

TV: NBC

Broadcasters: Al Michaels, Tony Dungy

