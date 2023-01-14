NFL playoff Saturday game schedule
The NFL playoffs begin Saturday in the first round with two games, followed by two games on Sunday and another on Monday.
Which games are Saturday, when are they and what network are they on?
Below we have that information.
Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers
What: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers
Where: Levis Stadium, Santa Clara
When: Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. AZ time)
TV: FOX
Broadcasters: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston
Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars
What: Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars
Where: TIAA Bank Stadium, Jacksonville
When: Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET (6:15 p.m. AZ time)
TV: NBC
Broadcasters: Al Michaels, Tony Dungy