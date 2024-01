NFL playoff sack leaders since 1982

Playoff Prowess

(Photo By USA TODAY Sports © Copyright USA TODAY Sports)

Pressuring the quarterback in the postseason was (and for some, still is) a calling card that is nearly synonymous with each name on this list.

Since 1982, these sack artists have reigned supreme as the NFL playoff’s best.

t-21. Dexter Manley

(Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports)

Postseason sacks: 8

t-21. Sean Jones

(Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports)

Postseason sacks: 8

t-21. Nick Bosa

(Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Postseason sacks: 8

20. Kevin Greene

(Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports)

Postseason sacks: 8.5

t-18. Jeff Wright

(Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

Postseason sacks: 9

t-18. Mike Vrabel

(USA TODAY Sports)

Postseason sacks: 9

t-16. Michael Strahan

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Postseason sacks: 9.5

t-16. Neil Smith

(GETTY)

Postseason sacks: 9.5

t-13. Tony Tolbert

(USA TODAY Sports)

Postseason sacks: 10

t-13. Charles Mann

(Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

Postseason sacks: 10

t-13. Trace Armstrong

(GETTY)

Postseason sacks: 10

t-11. Von Miller

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

Postseason sacks: 10.5

t-11. Richard Dent

(USA TODAY Sports)

Postseason sacks: 10.5

t-6. LaMarr Woodley

(Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)

Postseason sacks: 11

t-6. Clay Matthews

(USA TODAY)

Postseason sacks: 11

t-6. James Harrison

(Photo by Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Postseason sacks: 11

t-6. Charles Haley

(Photo By USA TODAY Sports)

Postseason sacks: 11

t-6. Dwight Freeney

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Postseason sacks: 11

5. Reggie White

Postseason sacks: 12

4. Terrell Suggs

(USA TODAY)

Postseason sacks: 12.5

3. Frank Clark

(Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

Postseason sacks: 13.5

2. Bruce Smith

(Photo by RHONA WISE/AFP via Getty Images)

Postseason sacks: 14.5

1. Willie McGinest

(Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Postseason sacks: 16

Story originally appeared on List Wire