NFL Playoff Projections, Predictions 2022, Preseason Version

NFL Playoff Projections and Predictions: Predicting and projecting the 2022-2023 NFL postseason, the bracket, and how it might all shake out.

NFL Playoff Projection 2022

What will the 2022-2023 NFL Playoffs look like once all the regular season fun is done? Here are our preseason projections.

NFL Playoff Projections: Wild Card

AFC Playoff Projections

AFC No. 5: Denver at
AFC No. 4: Indianapolis 
NFL Playoff Projection: Denver

AFC No. 6: Cincinnati at
AFC No. 3: Baltimore
NFL Playoff Projection: Baltimore

AFC No. 7: Los Angeles Chargers
AFC No. 2: Buffalo
NFL Playoff Projection: Buffalo

NFC Playoffs

NFC No. 5: Los Angeles Rams at
NFC No. 4: Dallas
NFL Playoff Projection: Dallas

NFC No. 6: New Orleans at
NFC No. 3: San Francisco
NFL Playoff Projection: San Francisco

NFC No. 7: Minnesota at
NFC No. 2: Green Bay
NFL Playoff Projection: Green Bay

NFL Playoff Projections: Divisional Round

AFC Playoff Projections

AFC Lowest Remaining Seed: Cleveland at
AFC No. 1: Kansas City
NFL Playoff Projection: Kansas City

AFC Second-Highest Remaining Wild-Card: Baltimore at
AFC Highest Remaining Wild-Card: Buffalo
NFL Playoff Projection: Buffalo

NFC Playoffs

NFC Lowest Remaining Seed: Dallas at
NFC No. 1: Tampa Bay
NFL Playoff Projection: Tampa Bay

NFC Second-Highest Remaining Wild-Card: San Francisco at
NFC Highest Remaining Wild-Card: Green Bay
NFL Playoff Projection: Green Bay

NFL Playoff Projections: Conference Championships

AFC CHampionship

AFC Lower Seed: Buffalo at
AFC Higher Seed: Kansas City
NFL Playoff Projection: Buffalo

NFC Championship

NFC Lower Seed: Green Bay at
NFC Higher Seed: Tampa Bay
NFL Playoff Projection: Tampa Bay

NFL Playoff Projections: Super Bowl

AFC: Buffalo vs. NFC: Tampa Bay
NFL Super Bowl Projection: Buffalo

