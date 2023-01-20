NFL playoff predictions: Game picks for the divisional round

After a thrilling weekend of wild-card action, the NFL postseason continues with the divisional round, which will feature four exciting matchups.

While the Chicago Bears have missed the playoffs for the second straight year, there’s still plenty of reasons to tune in to the postseason. That includes some great matchups in the divisional round, where there could be some more upsets on the horizon.

Our Bears Wire staff are sharing their game picks for this weekend’s slate of divisional round action:

Jaguars at Chiefs (Sat. 1/21 at 3:30 p.m. CT)

Alyssa Barbieri (4-2): Chiefs 31, Jaguars 23

The Jaguars have been the feel-good story of the postseason following a miraculous comeback against the Chargers. But the clock will finally strike midnight against the top-seeded Chiefs. Hard to pick against Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs.

Brendan Sugrue (3-3): Chiefs 28, Jaguars 24

Last week’s comeback was one for the ages for the Jaguars. But a team with a more competent head coach doesn’t allow that to happen. Andy Reid and the Chiefs end the improbable run as the master defeats the apprentice yet again, though it will get close.

Ryan Fedrau (5-1): Jaguars 37, Chiefs 30

It’s hard to beat a team twice in one season. The last time these two teams played, Jacksonville was awful. Now, the Jaguars are on fire and coming off one of the biggest comebacks in NFL history. I’m riding one of the hottest (second half) hands in the playoffs, Trevor Lawrence, to beat the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes.

Giants at Eagles (Sat. 1/21 at 7:15 p.m. CT)

Alyssa Barbieri (4-2): Eagles 28, Giants 24

There’s something different when it comes to facing a division opponent. While the Eagles have a 2-0 edge over the Giants this season, New York is peaking at the right time behind Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. While they’ll keep it close, Philadelphia will end up being too much in the end.

Brendan Sugrue (3-3): Eagles 24, Giants 17

The Giants played a flawless football game last week and still needed Kirk Cousins to do his thing to win in the end. Now they’re facing a loaded Eagles team who is healthy and ready for a championship run. The Giants are well coached, but their lack of talent will finally bite them this weekend.

Ryan Fedrau (5-1): Giants 28, Eagles, 23

In the weekend of upsets, let’s go for two. After the Jaguars shock the world and beat the Chiefs on the road, the Giants will go into Philadelphia and beat the Eagles. The Giants are flying under the radar. Brian Daboll’s playoff experience with Buffalo is coming in handy, as he’s taking the New York Giants to the NFC Championship.

Bengals at Bills (Sun. 1/22 at 2:00 p.m. CT)

Alyssa Barbieri (4-2): Bills 28, Bengals 27

There’s going to be a lot of emotions associated with this game. The winner of this game could very well be the AFC representative in the Super Bowl. While the Bills haven’t looked quite themselves, this is the game where they get things right and edge out the Bengals to punch their ticket to the AFC Championship. #WinItForDamar

Brendan Sugrue (3-3): Bills 35, Bengals 27

Reports out of Buffalo say that Damar Hamlin has been spending more and more time at the Bills facility over the last week. I don’t know if he will be able to be in attendance for Sunday’s game, but I expect his presence will give the Bills a jolt. Cincinnati is extremely talented and the Bills aren’t exactly playing their best ball, but they’re going to win this one for their teammate.

Ryan Fedrau (5-1): Bills 37, Bengals 34

Both the Bills and the Bengals struggled against backup quarterbacks last week. This week, offense will be the story, as both Buffalo and Cincinnati will put up 30+ points. Josh Allen had his first multiple-interception playoff game in his career last week, which has been the story of his season. He is going to turn things around going forward. I’m not saying he won’t turn the football over again this playoffs, but he’s going to play a lot better and smarter than he did last week. I’ve gone back and forth with who I see winning this game, but in a close, competitive game, I’m picking the Bills going on to the AFC Championship. I will not be shocked if the Bengals win though.

Cowboys at 49ers (Sun. 1/22 at 5:30 p.m. CT)

Alyssa Barbieri (4-2): 49ers 34, Cowboys 24

The 49ers look like the most complete (and dangerous) team in the postseason, and they seem destined for a return to the Super Bowl. I expect them to take care of business against the Cowboys, winning by two scores, behind Brock Purdy and this dominant San Francisco defense.

Brendan Sugrue (3-3): 49ers 23, Cowboys 21

Prior to Monday’s game, I probably would have sided with the Cowboys to make it to championship weekend. But as Bears fans, we’ve seen this story before when you stick with a kicker who has lingering issues. A missed field goal late in the game is the difference in this one as Brock Purdy and the 49ers keep on winning.

Ryan Fedrau (5-1): 49ers 41, Cowboys 17

The Cowboys are an overrated football team in my view. Sure, they played well last week, but they beat up on an 8-9 Buccaneers team with a struggling defense. The 49ers are red hot, Brock Purdy is “that dude” and he’s going to take his team to the NFC Championship in a blowout win at home on Sunday.

