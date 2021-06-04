NFL playoff predictions: 49ers, Patriots return to postseason

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Schrock
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NFL playoff predictions: Will it be clean sweep for NFC West? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Every NFL season has its share of surprises. Teams that were bottom-feeders jump into playoff contention while expected Super Bowl contenders fall flat.

The 2020 season was no different.

The defending NFC champion 49ers were plagued by injuries and limped to a 6-10 finish. Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots missed the playoffs in Year 1 of the post-Tom Brady era, while Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rolled through the postseason en route to a Super Bowl title.

After a disappointing 2019, the Cleveland Browns grabbed a wild-card spot. On the other end, Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings failed to take a leap and spent January and February watching the playoffs from their couch.

Since it's June and we are in the thick of OTAs, why not have a little fun and predict which teams will make good on their postseason plans in 2021 and which teams will be on the outside looking in. (Disclaimer: I reserve the right and almost certainly will change these picks come September. And there will be no Super Bowl pick, just the 14 teams that will have a shot at the Lombardi Trophy.)

AFC East

Prediction: Buffalo Bills (10-6)

I love what the Patriots did in free agency. Yes, it ran antithetical to everything Belichick has done over the last 20 years. But he had No. 12 for all but one of those seasons, and with Brady now in Tampa Bay, the times warranted a change in approach.

But Josh Allen made a huge Year 3 leap in 2020, leading the Bills to the AFC East title and a berth in the AFC Championship Game. Maybe his incredible accuracy improvement was a one-off and he regresses, but I'll buy the Allen stock if there is any left and book the Bills for another division title. But the Patriots will be right on their heels.

AFC North

Prediction: Cleveland Browns (11-5)

Baaaaaaaaaker?! Baaaaaaaaker?!

That's right, I'm going to take a dive and almost certainly look like a fool when Cleveland goes 7-9. Kevin Stefansky arrived and turned the offense around, designing his offense to accentuate Mayfield's strengths and mask his weaknesses.

Odell Beckham Jr. will return from his torn ACL, giving the Browns' offense a dimension they didn't have in their playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The addition of John Johnson, first-round pick Greg Newsome and Troy Hill will improve Cleveland's secondary. As long as Mayfield doesn't take a step back, the Browns should be able to hold off the Baltimore Ravens for the AFC North title.

AFC West

Prediction: Kansas City Chiefs (13-3)

I don't need to say much here. The Chiefs got bullied by the Bucs in the Super Bowl, so they went out and revamped their offensive line. The additions of Orlando Brown Jr., Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey and Kyle Long, coupled with the return of Mike Remmers and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, should give the Chiefs one of the best offensive lines in the NFL.

As long as Patrick Mahomes stays healthy, the Chiefs should roll to the No. 1 seed.

AFC South

Prediction: Indianapolis Colts (9-7)

The Colts were good last year but Philip Rivers held them back and they were bounced from the wild-card round by the Bills. So, of course, Frank Reich and Chris Ballard made the move to go and get Carson Wentz, who is fresh off a horrific year that saw him get benched for Jalen Hurts and basically pushed out of town.

Now, I think Reich can work some of his magic on Wentz, and the Colts' roster as a whole is one of the best in the NFL. Plus, the Tennessee Titans are bound to take a step back after losing Arthur Smith, Corey Davis and Jonnu Smith. The Colts will have some early scuffles, but they'll weather the storm.

AFC Wild-Card Teams

Predictions: No. 5 Baltimore Ravens (10-6), No. 6 Los Angeles Chargers (10-6), New England Patriots (9-7)

Despite the Ravens' issues on offense, Lamar Jackson is too good to have them on the outside looking in and they'll challenge the Browns for the division.

Justin Herbert very well could take a step back in 2021, but the Chargers' roster is much improved and Anthony Lynn no longer is there wondering what the point of a clock is. The Chargers will be a preseason darling again, and as long as Brandon Staley doesn't rip off a mask to reveal himself as Lynn, the Bolts should make the playoffs.

Belichick isn't going to miss the playoffs in two straight seasons. The defense will be much better in 2021, and I think Mac Jones will eventually grab the starting quarterback job and get the Patriots back on the postseason track.

NFC East

Prediction: Who knows ... Dallas Cowboys (9-7)

I'll just throw my hands up here. The Washington Football Team might have the best defense in football, but can Ryan Fitzpatrick be good for 16 games? The Philadelphia Eagles are rebuilding and the New York Giants don't have enough on offense to warrant the pick.

That leaves the Cowboys who are allergic to winning and have a defense that is questionable at best. It's going to be another pillow fight in the NFC East.

NFC North

Prediction: Green Bay Packers (12-4)

Now, this one will change if Aaron Rodgers forces his way out or retires to host Jeopardy or whatever he wants to do.

But as long as the reigning NFL MVP is under center at Lambeau Field, I'd be foolish to pick anyone else.

NFC South

Prediction: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-3)

The Bucs re-signed everyone from their Super Bowl run, Brady has a full offseason to build more chemistry with his teammates and now his knee is fully healthy.

As long as the Bucs can remain relatively healthy, I can't see a way they falter unless Matt Ryan has an incredible resurgence under Arthur Smith in Year 1.

Never bet against Brady, it's a lesson I learned a long time ago.

NFC West

Prediction: Los Angeles Rams (12-4)

I'm all in on the Matthew Stafford-Sean McVay combination. The Rams were one of the best teams in the NFL last season with Jared Goff running the show, and were bounced from the playoffs by the Packers after Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp were injured and with Goff playing with a broken thumb.

With their offense no longer hamstrung by Goff's limitations, the Rams should have one of the NFL's most potent attacks. That, plus a stout defense, will allow them to narrowly come out on top in the NFC West.

RELATED: Brady's real lesson to Jimmy G could keep Lance on sideline

NFC Wild-Card Teams

Predictions: No. 5 49ers (11-5), No. 6 Arizona Cardinals (10-6), No. 7 Seattle Seahawks (10-6)

Yeah, I'm going to do it. The NFC West is LOADED, and each team has legitimate Super Bowl dreams.

The 49ers have one of the most complete rosters in the NFL, and I expect Jimmy Garoppolo, motivated by Trey Lance's arrival, to have a big year before exiting stage left. While the Cardinals and Seahawks each have question marks, Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson have the talent to overcome them as long as Kliff Kingsbury and Pete Carroll get out of the way.

Other than the Minnesota Vikings or New Orleans Saints, I don't see a lot else to like in the NFC. The Chicago Bears are going to mess around with Andy Dalton too long to give Justin Fields a shot a playoff run, the Falcons' defense is a real issue, you can't trust Sam Darnold or Jared Goff and the NFC East is a dumpster fire rolling off a cliff.

The NFC West will beat up on itself, but roll over the rest of the competition.

 Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast

Recommended Stories

  • Patriots signing Marvin Hall

    The Patriots are adding another potential piece for their offense. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, New England is signing wide receiver Marvin Hall. Hall most recently spent time with the Browns in 2020, as the team claimed him off waivers in December. He appeared in one game for Cleveland — the Week 16 matchup [more]

  • Tarell Basham eager to experience winning team in move to Cowboys

    After four years spent on losing teams with the Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets, defensive end Tarell Basham signed with the Dallas Cowboys this offseason in hopes of experiencing the opposite end of the NFL spectrum. “I feel like I’ve done enough losing in my past,” Basham said to reporters on Thursday. Basham went [more]

  • Carlos Dunlap, Quandre Diggs, Ahkello Witherspoon switching to single-digit numbers

    The Seahawks have three veteran defensive players switching to single digits after the NFL loosened its jersey number rules this offseason. Defensive end Carlos Dunlap II is switching to No. 8, safety Quandre Diggs to No. 6 and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon to No. 2, the Seahawks announced Friday. Witherspoon, who signed in free agency, wore [more]

  • Quarterback Cam Newton injures hand during New England Patriots practice

    Cam Newton suffered a hand injury during Friday's New England Patriots practice. It was a setback for the quarterback.

  • Jets 2021 NFL Draft Signings: Jets sign RB Michael Carter

    Here's the latest on the Jets' 2021 NFL Draft rookie deals...

  • Giants learning best way to fit Kenny Golladay into their offense

    The Giants knew they wanted wide receiver Kenny Golladay to be part of their team when free agency opened and they were able to land him with a four-year, $72 million deal. That kind of contract sets Golladay up to be a centerpiece of their offense and the team is devoting time this offseason to [more]

  • Marchand scores in OT, Bruins beat Islanders 2-1 in Game 3

    Brad Marchand knew he didn't have a great angle on his shot in overtime. Marchand scored 3:36 into overtime and the Boston Bruins beat New York 2-1 Thursday night in Game 3 to take the lead in the second-round playoff series. In the extra period, Charlie McAvoy brought the puck up ice along the left side and passed to Marchand, who skated along the boards and fired a sharp-angle shot into the top right corner.

  • Steph Curry, LeBron James' NBA Finals streak ends with Lakers loss

    It's a new day in the NBA.

  • 'It's me': Williams urges herself to erase deficit at French

    Even a 23-time Grand Slam champion needs to remind herself now and then how to play winning tennis. Serena Williams employed verbal motivation to help her recover from a 4-1 deficit in the second set of a 6-4, 6-4 victory over fellow American Danielle Collins in the third round of the French Open on Friday. Yelling, “C’mon,” and, “Move your feet,” Williams started dominating again with big serves and crushed returns that the 50th-ranked Collins had no answer for.

  • Jets' Scheifele suspended 4 games for late hit on Evans

    Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele was suspended for four games by the NHL on Thursday night for a crushing late hit on Montreal's Jake Evans in Game 1 of the second-round series. Evans was taken off the ice on a stretcher with 57 seconds left Wednesday night in Montreal’s 5-3 victory after being hit in the head and shoulder area an instant after tucking in an empty-net goal. Evans chased down the puck behind the net, tightly circled back around the goal cage and scored just before Scheifele’s sent him crashing to the ice.

  • Tennis-Federer dazzles on return to Grand Slam action

    Roger Federer marked his return to the Grand Slam arena in dazzling fashion with a 6-2 6-4 6-3 first-round defeat of qualifier Denis Istomin at the French Open on Monday. The 39-year-old Swiss had not played a Grand Slam match since the 2020 Australian Open and had managed only one claycourt match in the build-up to Roland Garros. But any fears that eighth-seed Federer might suffer an opening round defeat at a Grand Slam for the first time since 2003 were quickly erased as the Swiss outclassed Istomin with a consummate display.

  • Croatia Euro 2021 squad list, fixtures and latest team news

    Striker Bruno Petkovic is expected to fill Mario Mandzukic's big boots at Euro 2020 as Croatia aim to reach the last 16. Mandzukic, who scored an extra time winner in a 2-1 victory over England in their 2018 World Cup semi-final, is one of several stalwarts who hung up their international boots after Croatia were beaten by France 4-2 in the final. There were no surprises in coach Zlatko Dalic's squad as a bulk of those who spearheaded that World Cup campaign were named alongside a host of players looking to impress on the big stage. Dejan Lovren and Domagoj Vida are likely to be Dalic's first-choice centre backs again while 35-year old captain Luka Modric will continue to drive the midfield. "Petkovic has to be at Euro 2020 what Mandzukic was in Russia," Dalic told the online edition of daily Sportske Novosti. "He has shown that he is capable of leading the line but he has to be in top form. If not, Andrej Kramaric and Ante Budimir are the alternatives." The gifted Petkovic has scored six goals in 13 appearances for Croatia but is yet to be tested on the biggest stage after making his debut in March 2019. The Croatians face England, Scotland and the Czech Republic in Euro 2020 Group D and open their campaign against the English at Wembley on June 13. They face the Czechs at Hampden Park on June 18 where they also lock horns with Scotland in their final group match four days later. Dalic played down Croatia's chances of emulating or surpassing their World Cup success. "The primary goal is to reach the knockout stages and what makes it difficult is the fact that England and Scotland will be hosts in their games against us," he said. "England will be our most difficult opponents because they are a top quality side and we'll be playing them at Wembley. "Our will-power and energy levels are the same as before the World Cup, but the atmosphere is different. The bar is too high and expectations are unrealistic now whereas no one had any before we went to Russia. "We are still among the top 10 sides in Europe but there are many teams with a better chance of winning Euro 2020." Croatia Euro 2021 squad Goalkeepers: Lovre Kalinic (Hajduk Split), Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Simon Sluga (Luton Town) Defenders: Domagoj Vida (Besiktas), Joško Gvardiol (RB Leipzig), Domagoj Bradarić (LOSC Lille), Mile Škorić (Osijek), Dejan Lovren (Zenit Saint Petersburg), Sime Vrsaljko (Atletico Madrid), Borna Barisic (Rangers), Duje Caleta-Car (Marseille), Josip Juranovic (Legia Warsaw) Midfielders: Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea), Marcelo Brozovic (Internazionale), Milan Badelj (Genoa), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta), Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow), Ivan Perisic (Internazionale) Forwards: Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Josip Brekalo (Wolfsburg), Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Kristijan Lovric (Gorica), Ante Rebić (AC Milan), Bruno Petković (Dinamo Zagreb) Croatia Euro 2021 fixtures England vs Croatia, Sunday June 13, 2pm Croatia vs Czech Republic, Friday June 18, 5pm Croatia vs Scotland, Tuesday June 22, 8pm Group D latest standings

  • Portugal Euro 2021 squad list, fixtures and latest team news

    Having won their first major trophy at Euro 2016, Portugal approach this year’s tournament with a far better squad than last time and crucially have the belief which previous sides seemingly lacked. For all the emotion released by Portugal’s success five years ago, their Euro 2016 campaign was laced with good fortune, highlighted by the fact they only won one of their seven matches after 90 minutes. Aside from some notable names, their squad was short on quality and their triumph was built on ex

  • Norman Powell with a 2-pointer vs the Denver Nuggets

    Norman Powell (Portland Trail Blazers) with a 2-pointer vs the Denver Nuggets, 06/03/2021

  • Serena Williams digs deep to overcome spirited Mihaela Buzarnescu at French Open

    A strong day for American tennis saw Serena Williams fight her way through to the third round, and a meeting with compatriot Danielle Collins, despite strapping around her right thigh which might suggest an injury concern further down the line. Williams needed a third set – as well as a strong serving day – to slip past Romania’s Mihaela Buzarnescu by a 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 scoreline. It was a win, but not a convincing one. Williams’ movement still looks short of the fluidity which might make her a con

  • PGA betting: One bettor took down a $100,000 win on 50-to-1 shot Jason Kokrak to win

    Jason Kokrak had just one PGA win before last week.

  • Bookmaker and bettor predict: Get used to Hendrick domination

    Three weeks ago at Dover International Speedway, they took the top four finishing spots. The next week at Circuit of The Americas, they finished one-two. At Charlotte Motor Speedway over Memorial Day weekend, they took first, second, fourth and fifth. Short track, road course, intermediate track — it hasn‘t mattered. Regardless of the layout or […]

  • Chances of Naomi Osaka playing at Wimbledon dwindling as tennis scrambles to get a grip

    The chances of Naomi Osaka playing Wimbledon are receding after it emerged she could have her ranking frozen if her mental health struggles force her to take a prolonged break from tennis. There is growing expectation that the world No 2 will pull out of a second Grand Slam following her French Open withdrawal that sent shockwaves through sport and sparked an unprecedented debate over the demands on tennis players and other elite athletes. After threatening to throw her out of their tournaments

  • Hendrick Motorsports executive: 'We owe an apology' to Chip Ganassi Racing

    Hendrick Motorsports Executive Vice President and General Manager Jeff Andrews issued an apology to collaborative-partner organization Chip Ganassi Racing on Friday, taking responsibility for the performance of Ganassi’s engines during Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “We have made some corrections there and I do have to say that those are some of the […]

  • Serena Williams’ path clears at French Open with top seeds gone

    Serena Williams is the only top-14 seed left in the bottom half of the French Open women's draw after No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka lost.