Twenty teams are finished and can now begin canning and/or hiring coaches, ordering their draft board and prioritizing free agents.

None of the 20 that got bumped will be missed.

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

There wasn't a dark-horse in either conference that made you say, "Hmmmm … that would have been a dangerous opponent in the postseason. And that's good because - among the dozen remaining - there are five AFC teams that have a shot to win and four in the NFC.

It feels like a changing of the guard may take place in the AFC where the Patriots stagger into the postseason off their stunning loss to Miami.

Here's how the postseason field stacks up.

NFL Playoff Power Rankings: Can underdog Patriots make a run? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston