NFL playoff power rankings: Titans and Bills could spring upsets on Wild Card weekend, Super Bowl is Ravens' to lose

The NFL playoffs are finally upon us, starting with Wild Card weekend, and four intriguing match-ups which could see us lose our two most recent Super Bowl champions.

Here’s how the 12 teams shape up as the season gets properly serious...

12. Philadelphia Eagles

For the first time in three years the Eagles are flying into the postseason with their starting quarterback under centre, but is that even a good thing? The playoffs famously brought out the best in Nick Foles over the past two years, and Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks is Carson Wentz’s chance to put to bed talk of whether retaining him over the veteran was the correct decision. Philly’s season has felt a little like swimming through cement with a broken arm (half their team has been injured at any one moment, to be fair) but they’ve reached their destination off the back of four straight victories.

11. Houston Texans

JJ Watt has a chance to return for the Texans Credit: USA Today

The Texans are a team who can beat the New England Patriots one week and get obliterated by the Denver Broncos the next. That type of inconsistency makes them perhaps the biggest wild card in the Wild Card round. Deshaun Watson is capable of anything on his day, but the success of the offense may hinge on whether Will Fuller is fit to play against the Buffalo Bills - DeAndre Hopkins may be the No 1 receiver but Fuller appears to be the jenga piece which holds everything together. JJ Watt could potentially be back on defense, which would be a huge boon.

10. Buffalo Bills

The Bills, with their very strong secondary and effective outside rushing game, look a good match-up against the Texans’ sometimes interception-prone offense and run defense which struggles around the fringes. It’s hard to see them getting past the divisional round, but there’s enough talent on the defensive side of the ball to get them one step further than last season’s one and done effort.

9. Minnesota Vikings

Can Kirk Cousins provide the kind of miracle Case Keenum did two years ago? Credit: USA Today

Dalvin Cook’s return from injury is a monumental boost for the Vikings - it was hard to see them beating the Saints in New Orleans without him. It’s a rematch of the famous Divisional Round game from two years ago, when Case Keenum and Stefon Diggs’ 61-yard Minneapolis Miracle gave us one of the NFL’s greatest ever endings to a game, but this time Kirk Cousins will be the Vikings’ QB. He’s long been criticised for failing to show up in prime time. Kirk, here is your stage to silence the doubters.

8. Tennessee Titans

Yes, the Titans finished 9-7 for the 154th consecutive season, but it was a little different this time around. Since installing Ryan Tannehill at quarterback they have been one of the most dangerous teams in football, averaging more than 33 points per game since week 10. I know, I didn’t see Tannehill being the man to rejuvenate the Titans either, but it’s happening, and it would not be surprising if he were to outduel Tom Brady and down the Patriots on Saturday. Mike Vrabel and Bill Belichick know each other well, which adds another interesting element to a game which feels the most upset-worthy of the weekend.

7. New England Patriots

Tom Brady has been playing poorly but he is the master of the postseason Credit: USA Today

Statistically, Tom Brady has been pretty shocking over the second half of the season, and it’s tough to see an offense that has struggled through most of the season sorting itself out for the playoffs. New England’s hopes rest on the unparalleled postseason experience of Brady and Belichick - something which cannot be understated - and on a very good defense. They do say defense wins championships, but I’m not sure that applies to the modern NFL. If Saturday’s game against the Titans goes wrong they will be kicking themselves for that week 17 defeat to Miami for a long time.

6. Seattle Seahawks

At one point the Seahawks looked to be heading for the No 1 seed in the NFC before limping into the playoffs with three defeats in their final four games, including comprehensive losses to the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams and a last-day beating by the San Francisco 49ers. Russell Wilson was outstanding for much of the year but has slowed a little down the stretch. Seattle’s success will depend on Wilson regaining that elite form and the success of a depleted backfield now led by returning hero Marshawn Lynch.

5. Green Bay Packers

Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers are entering the playoffs together for the first time Credit: USA Today

The Packers have somehow crept a little under the radar, despite being 13-3 and one of the most historic names in football, with an all-time great at quarterback and a brand new head coach. That may be because they have not been particularly exciting - a rare thing to say about an Aaron Rodgers team - but they have been efficient and effective. Even when they haven’t played well they have tended to get the job done. Matt LaFleur’s experience may work against them in the playoffs, but a potential clash with the Seahawks or Saints next week is worth salivating over.

4. Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs have the Patriots to thank for the luxury of being able to put their feet up this weekend, but they also owe it to their own form after racking up six straight victories to end the season. Over that period Patrick Mahomes has mostly looked like his excellent self, but it’s the Chiefs’ defense - a chronic issue last year - which has really carried them through. In three of those last six games KC have given up single-digit points totals. They’re slightly less explosive but a lot more balanced than last time around, and that feels like a better recipe for postseason success.

3. New Orleans Saints

Michael Thomas has been the NFL's best receiver this season Credit: AP

The Saints’ offense is clicking. They averaged 40 points per game over their final four outings, and that’s with Alvin Kamara not at 100 per cent. New Orleans would have loved a bye week to help get Kamara ready, but it is Michael Thomas who is the real focal point of the offense - perhaps more than even Drew Brees. Thomas broke the NFL single-season reception record, charting 149 through the regular season, good for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns. Never has a man’s Twitter handle been so appropriate. He should be too much for a Vikings secondary which is struggling with injuries.

2. San Francisco 49ers

The bye week is juuuust enough for me to put the 49ers ahead of the Saints here, despite this outfit’s playoff inexperience. The Niners have been this season’s biggest success story in the NFC, and they’ve done it through Kyle Shanahan’s smart offensive coaching and a vicious defensive team fronted by one of the league’s most intimidating pass rushes. Jimmy Garoppolo may now be forced to do more, and his ability to do so will be the key to San Francisco’s Super Bowl chances.

1. Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson has been outstanding all season Credit: AP

The undisputed best team in the National Football League this year, the Ravens are also the people’s choice for the Super Bowl, thanks almost entirely to the exhilarating play of MVP-elect Lamar Jackson. Jackson had severe issues in his first playoff appearance last season, and was even booed by his own fans in a defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers. That won’t be happening again in 2020. Jackson is a pure leader who has the unequivocal backing of everyone involved with the Ravens, and is the face of one of the most impressive teams the modern NFL has ever seen. Could anyone begrudge him his moment under the confetti come 2 February? Anything less would feel vastly disappointing.