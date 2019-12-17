NFL playoff picture: Who's booked their ticket and who's still in the hunt heading into week 16?

The Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings both look like making the playoffs - USA TODAY Sports

There are just two weeks remaining in the NFL regular season, which means all focus is on the playoffs, and how teams can wrangle their way into the mix to compete for the Super Bowl come February.

Here’s how things currently stand in both the AFC and NFC, from those who already have their tickets booked, to those looking in from the outside.

AFC

Ticket booked

The Baltimore Ravens (12-2) are the team to beat in the NFL, and currently hold the No 1 seed in the AFC. With a trip to Cleveland and then a final home match-up with the Pittsburgh Steelers to come, they don’t look like letting go of that top seed, and you would not bet against Lamar Jackson and company finishing 15-2.

You can basically bookmark the New England Patriots (11-3) for the playoffs before the season starts, but January may not be such plain sailing for them this year. They currently have the No 2 seed, but could lose it to the Chiefs if they slip up in any of their remaining games (vs Bills, vs Dolphins). If they lose to Buffalo there’s a slim chance they could fail to win the division for the first time since 2008.

Tom Brady is heading back to the playoffs Credit: AP

The Kansas City Chiefs (10-4) are also in the dance after clinching the AFC West with their week 13 destruction of the Oakland Raiders. They’re currently just a game back from the New England Patriots in the race for a bye, and hold an all-important tiebreaker over Tom Brady’s men, meaning if they win out (against the Bears and Chargers, two very winnable games) they’ll have a great shot at the No 2 seed.

Speaking of the Buffalo Bills (10-4), they secured a surprise return to the playoffs with Sunday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. A win over the Patriots this week and over the New York Jets in week 17, coupled with New England losing to the Miami Dolphins, would give Buffalo a famous division title, but the fifth seed looks the more likely option.

Looking solid

The Houston Texans (9-5) created some much-needed breathing space atop the AFC South with their win over the Tennessee Titans, but play Mike Vrabel’s men again in week 17, so could still hand over the division or even slip out of the playoffs entirely if they don’t beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week.

In the hunt

The Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6) looked out of it at 0-3 and at 1-4, but Mike Tomlin has done a fantastic job of dragging them back up despite starting a quarterback who was fourth string heading into the season, and lacking several other star players for much of the season. They currently own the No 6 seed, and have the Jets and Ravens to come. Two wins will do it, but one might be enough.

The Pittsburgh Steelers started poorly, but look good for the playoffs Credit: USA Today

The Tennessee Titans (8-6) had been in red hot form before Sunday’s narrow loss to Houston, but will now almost certainly have to win out (against the New Orleans Saints and Texans - tough break) to book their path to January football. The most likely result? They finish 9-7, as always, and narrowly miss out.

Outsiders

The Cleveland Browns (6-8), Oakland Raiders (6-8) and Indianapolis Colts (6-7) would all need to win out to have a shot, but even then would need minor miracles to happen elsewhere. The Raiders probably have the best chance of doing that, given they play two teams with losing records to close the season (at Chargers, at Broncos).

The Browns have the Ravens (oh no), and Bengals (winnable, but they’ll somehow lose), while the Colts will play the Saints (not looking good), Panthers and Jaguars (both winnable). Anything is possible, but that doesn’t mean it’ll happen.

NFC

Ticket booked

The Seattle Seahawks (11-3) took over the No 1 seed by beating the Carolina Panthers on Sunday before watching with glee as their division rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, lost in dramatic fashion to the previously 4-9 Atlanta Falcons. They currently hold the tiebreaker over the Niners too, but they face off in week 17 in what now looks like a genius bit of scheduling. That could be one of the games of the year.

The Green Bay Packers (11-3) hold the two seed, but could lose it (and the NFC North) to the Minnesota Vikings next week, when they face off in Minneapolis. Whatever happens there, Matt LaFleur’s first season in Green Bay has been a roaring success. After the Vikes the Packers play the Detroit Lions in their season ender, so you’d expect them to finish at least 12-4.

Aaron Jones has been key for the Packers this season Credit: USA Today

The New Orleans Saints (10-3) were the first team to secure their playoff place in the NFC, partly thanks to the rest of the NFC South being a dumpster fire. They currently have the third seed, with the Colts, Titans and Panthers to come. If they beat the Colts they will share a record with the Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers, so the byes are still all up in the air.

The San Francisco 49ers (11-3) are going to kick themselves for that Falcons loss if they don’t wrest their way back into a bye. They’re currently the fifth seed - ridiculous for an 11-3 team, but that’s the strength of the NFC this year. They have a tough schedule too, with the Los Angeles Rams to come before that goliath battle in Seattle.

Looking solid

The Minnesota Vikings (10-4) are one win (or a Los Angeles Rams loss) away from booking their place. They have divisional match-ups with the Packers and Chicago Bears to come, so right now anything is possible, from a bye to missing the postseason altogether. A betting man would place them in the sixth seed.

In the hunt

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles (both 7-7) are battling it out for, if we’re honest, a pretty pathetic division title in the NFC East. The Cowboys currently hold the No 4 seed thanks to beating the Eagles earlier this season, but the rematch - in Philly - is this weekend. They close the season against the Washington Redskins, while the Eagles have the New York Giants. Both should win, but you can’t call anything too confidently in this division this year.

Outsiders

The Los Angeles Rams (8-6) need to win out against the Cardinals and 49ers and hope the Vikings lose their last two. LA essentially lost their chance to play in January with Sunday’s thrashing by the Cowboys.