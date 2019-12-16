NFL playoff picture: Where Raiders stand in AFC after loss vs. Jaguars

So you're telling me there's a chance?

Technically? Yes. Realistically? Hell no.

As hard as it might be to believe, the Raiders have not been eliminated from playoff contention yet, even after blowing the final game at the Coliseum on Sunday.

Thanks to the Steelers losing to the Bills on Sunday night, Oakland's postseason hopes aren't dead yet.

In the words of Miracle Max, they're only mostly dead.

Yes, I did just reference two separate comedy classics. After the Raiders' loss to the Jaguars, their fans could use a laugh or two.

By beating Pittsburgh, Buffalo claimed the fourth of six AFC playoff spots, with the Ravens, Patriots and Chiefs having already booked their tickets. Of the two remaining spots, one will go to the AFC South winner, and the other to a wild-card team.

After losing to Jacksonville, the Raiders currently sit at 6-8 on the season. Considering both the Steelers and Titans currently sit at 8-6, Oakland has absolutely zero room for error moving forward. A single victory or tie by either Pittsburgh or Tennessee over the final two weeks of the regular season would eliminate the Raiders, as would a single loss or tie in either of their two final games against the Chargers and Broncos, both of which are on the road.

Even if the Raiders won out while both the Steelers and Titans lost out, that wouldn't necessarily guarantee a playoff berth for Oakland, as both the Colts and Browns currently sit ahead of the Raiders in the AFC playoff hunt.

Ultimately, in order to qualify for the postseason, the Raiders are going to have to handle their own business and get a lot of help from other results.

