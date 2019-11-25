NFL playoff picture: Where Raiders stand in AFC after big loss to Jets

The Raiders entered their Week 12 game against the New York Jets slotted in the No. 6 seed in the AFC, needing a win to tie the Kansas City Chiefs atop the AFC West.

They didn't get the win.

Instead, the Silver and Black turned in a clunker at MetLife Stadium, losing 34-3. The embarrassing defeat dropped the Raiders to 6-5 and out of the current playoff picture.

By virtue of the loss and the Steelers' win over the Bengals, Pittsburgh (6-5) jumped the Raiders for the No. 6 spot by way of conference record.

The Raiders now sit in the No. 7 spot, right ahead of the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans, who both also are 6-5.

The New England Patriots (10-1) own the No. 1 spot in the AFC with the 8-2 Baltimore Ravens sitting in the No. 2 spot. The Texans sit in the No. 3 spot and the Chiefs currently are the No. 4 seed. The 8-3 Buffalo Bills own the fifth seed and would visit the Chiefs in the Wild Card Round if the playoffs started today. The Steelers would visit the Texans in the other Wild Card Round game.

Jon Gruden's club will have a chance to jump right back into the playoff picture in Week 13. A win over the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium would put the Raiders in a tie atop the AFC West with the Chiefs and further muddle the AFC playoff picture.

With games against the Chiefs, Jaguars, Titans, Broncos and Chargers remaining, the Raiders still are very much alive in the playoff hunt.

If they are to make a December playoff run, the Raiders will have to be a lot better than they were Sunday in their dud against the Jets

