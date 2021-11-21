NFL playoff picture: Where 49ers stand with big Vikings game up next

Where 49ers sit in NFL playoff picture ahead of big Vikings game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Winners of two straight, the 49ers have positioned themselves for a late-season playoff push.

After crushing the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium in Week 10, San Francisco took care of business on the road in Week 11 against the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field for their second straight win, boosting their overall record to 5-5 on the season.

With seven games remaining on the schedule, the 49ers are in position to make a late-season playoff push. Here are the current top-10 NFC teams following Week 11's early slate of games.

1). Arizona Cardinals (8-2)

2). Dallas Cowboys (7-2)

3). Green Bay Packers (8-3)

4). Tampa Bay Buccanears (6-3)

5). Los Angeles Rams (7-3)

6). Minnesota Vikings (5-5)

7). New Orleans Saints (5-5)

8). San Francisco 49ers (5-5)

9). Philadelphia Eagles (5-6)

10). Carolina Panthers (5-5)

If the season ended today, the 49ers would not be one of the seven NFC teams to make the playoffs. With Arizona, Green Bay, Tampa Bay, and Dallas leading each of their respective divisions, the 49ers are in the hunt for one of the three wild card spots along with the Rams, Vikings, Saints, Eagles and Panthers.

One of the teams competing with the 49ers for a wild card spot that is worth mentioning, is the Vikings, who San Francsico plays in Week 12 at Levi's Stadium. A win over the Vikings would leapfrog the 49ers over Minnesota in the conference standings, and provide them with a very important tie-breaker if the two teams ended up tying for one of the final playoff spots.

Assuming both the Rams and the Cardinals make the playoffs, that leaves just two wild card spots for teams such as the Vikings, Saints, 49ers, Eagles and Panthers. Of those five teams, the 49ers' remaining opponents have the second best combined record.

Combined record of:

Panthers remaining opponents: 31-28 (six games)

49ers remaining opponents: 34-35 (seven games)

Saints remaining opponents: 34-36 (seven games)

Vikings remaining opponents: 31-37 (seven games)

Eagles remaining opponents: 23-34 (six games)

The 49ers' remaining seven games consist of matchups against the Vikings (Week 12), Seattle Seahawks (Week 13), Cincinatti Bengals (Week 14), Atlanta Falcons (Week 15), Tennessee Titans (Week 16), Houston Texans (Week 17) and Rams (Week 18).

Other than the Texans, each of the other six teams present the 49ers with a challenging matchup. San Francisco has proven they're capable of beating good teams such as the Rams, and they'll have to continue to do so down the stretch if they hope to make the playoffs.