NFL playoff picture: Where 49ers stand ahead of Week 16 game vs. Titans

Where 49ers stand in NFL playoff picture entering Week 16

The 49ers remain in the No. 6 slot in the NFC playoff picture with three games remaining in the regular season.

Three teams are one game behind the 49ers (8-6), and the 49ers have the head-to-head tie-breaker edges over two of them: Minnesota and Philadelphia.

The New Orleans Saints’ upset victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night pulled them to 7-7 on the season.

Currently, the 49ers sit with an 81-percent chance to earn a spot in the NFC playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight.

A victory Thursday night over the Tennessee Titans would increase the 49ers’ playoff chances to 94 percent, according to the site. A loss would drop the 49ers to a 69-percent chance with games remaining against the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams.

Here is a look at the teams battling for the NFC’s seven postseason spots at the beginning of Week 16 of the NFL schedule:

NFC PLAYOFF PICTURE

DIVISION LEADERS

(Four automatic qualifiers)

1, NFC North: Green Bay Packers (11-3)

2, NFC East: Dallas Cowboys (10-4)

3, NFC South: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4)

4, NFC West: Arizona Cardinals (10-4)

NFC WILD CARD

(Three wild cards qualify for playoffs)

5. Los Angeles Rams (10-4)

Week 16: at Minnesota Vikings

Week 17: at Baltimore Ravens

Week 18: vs. 49ers

6. 49ers (8-6)

Week 16: at Tennessee Titans (Thurs)

Week 17: vs. Houston Texans

Week 18: at Los Angeles Rams

7. Minnesota Vikings (7-7)

Week 16: vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 17: at Green Bay Packers

Week 18: vs. Chicago Bears

8. Philadelphia Eagles (7-7)

Week 16: vs. New York Giants

Week 17: at Washington Football Team

Week 18: vs. Dallas Cowboys

9. New Orleans Saints (7-7)

Week 16: vs. Miami Dolphins (Mon)

Week 17: vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 18: at Atlanta Falcons

10. Washington Football Team (6-8)

Week 16: at Dallas Cowboys

Week 17: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 18: at New York Giants

11. Atlanta Falcons (6-8)

Week 16: vs. Detroit Lions

Week 17: at Buffalo Bills

Week 18: vs. New Orleans Saints

