NFL playoff picture: Where 49ers stand ahead of Week 16 game vs. Titans
Where 49ers stand in NFL playoff picture entering Week 16 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
The 49ers remain in the No. 6 slot in the NFC playoff picture with three games remaining in the regular season.
Three teams are one game behind the 49ers (8-6), and the 49ers have the head-to-head tie-breaker edges over two of them: Minnesota and Philadelphia.
The New Orleans Saints’ upset victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night pulled them to 7-7 on the season.
Currently, the 49ers sit with an 81-percent chance to earn a spot in the NFC playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight.
A victory Thursday night over the Tennessee Titans would increase the 49ers’ playoff chances to 94 percent, according to the site. A loss would drop the 49ers to a 69-percent chance with games remaining against the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams.
Here is a look at the teams battling for the NFC’s seven postseason spots at the beginning of Week 16 of the NFL schedule:
NFC PLAYOFF PICTURE
DIVISION LEADERS
(Four automatic qualifiers)
1, NFC North: Green Bay Packers (11-3)
2, NFC East: Dallas Cowboys (10-4)
3, NFC South: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4)
4, NFC West: Arizona Cardinals (10-4)
NFC WILD CARD
(Three wild cards qualify for playoffs)
5. Los Angeles Rams (10-4)
Week 16: at Minnesota Vikings
Week 17: at Baltimore Ravens
Week 18: vs. 49ers
6. 49ers (8-6)
Week 16: at Tennessee Titans (Thurs)
Week 17: vs. Houston Texans
Week 18: at Los Angeles Rams
7. Minnesota Vikings (7-7)
Week 16: vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 17: at Green Bay Packers
Week 18: vs. Chicago Bears
8. Philadelphia Eagles (7-7)
Week 16: vs. New York Giants
Week 17: at Washington Football Team
Week 18: vs. Dallas Cowboys
9. New Orleans Saints (7-7)
Week 16: vs. Miami Dolphins (Mon)
Week 17: vs. Carolina Panthers
Week 18: at Atlanta Falcons
10. Washington Football Team (6-8)
Week 16: at Dallas Cowboys
Week 17: vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Week 18: at New York Giants
11. Atlanta Falcons (6-8)
Week 16: vs. Detroit Lions
Week 17: at Buffalo Bills
Week 18: vs. New Orleans Saints