Sunday saw the 49ers face and pass another test as they continue to prove they are the class of the NFC.

Kyle Shanahan's team welcomed Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers to Levi's Stadium on Sunday night, and the Pack never really had a chance. The 49ers stripped Rodgers five plays into the game and recovered the ball at the 2-yard line. Tevin Coleman burst into the end zone on the next play and the Packers never recovered.

When all was said and done, the 49ers had hung another pelt on their wall -- this one a 37-8 win -- and maintained their grasp on the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 10-1 49ers have a one-game lead on both the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks for the No. 1 seed. The Saints currently occupy the No. 2 seed, while the Seahawks own the No, 5 seed. The Packers slipped down to the No. 3 seed with the loss and would face the No. 6 seed Minnesota Vikings if the playoffs started today. The Seahawks would visit the No. 4 seed Cowboys, who fell to 6-5 with a loss to the Patriots.

[RELATED: How Jimmy G's pep talk sparked 49ers' rout of Packers]

Jimmy Garoppolo and Co. still have a long road ahead of them. They'll travel to Baltimore to face the 8-2 Ravens next week before heading to New Orleans in Week 14. One loss coupled with a Seahawks win would drop San Francisco from the top seed to the fifth slot, so every game truly does matter.

The 49ers and Seahawks will close out the regular season with a battle at CenturyLink Field in Week 17 that could decide who wins the NFC West and who has to play on Wild Card Weekend.

NFL playoff picture: Where 49ers stand after dismantling Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area