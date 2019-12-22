The 49ers' win over the Rams Saturday night sure was exciting, but it didn't change much in the playoff picture.

San Francisco required some late heroics from Robbie Gould to get by Los Angeles, and in doing so, regained the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC, at least for the time being.

With their 34-31 win over the Rams, the 49ers improved to 12-3 with one game remaining on their regular-season schedule. That will amount to a winner-take-all contest for the NFC West when San Francisco travels to Seattle to face the Seahawks in Week 17.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Gould's 33-yard field goal as time expired was his second game-winner in three weeks after providing the decisive points in the 49ers' Week 14 win in New Orleans. That victory over the Saints featured a long touchdown pass to Emmanuel Sanders. While Sanders didn't score Saturday, he caught a 46-yard bomb from Jimmy Garoppolo in the final minute to set up the winning kick.

[RELATED: Watch Kittle give 49ers late lead vs. Rams with TD catch]

In keeping their hopes for the No. 1 overall seed alive, the 49ers also officially eliminated the Rams from playoff contention.

Here's the full NFC playoff picture following the conclusion of Saturday's games:

San Francisco 49ers (12-3) Green Bay Packers (11-3) New Orleans Saints (11-3) Dallas Cowboys (7-7) Seattle Seahawks (11-3) Minnesota Vikings (10-4)

NFL playoff picture: Where 49ers stand in NFC after big win over Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area