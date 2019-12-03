NFL playoff picture: Where 49ers stand after Seahawks' win vs. Vikings

The 49ers are no longer the NFC's top seed.

The New Orleans Saints (10-2) jumped into the conference's No. 1 seed thanks to the Seattle Seahawks' 37-30 win over the Minnesota Vikings (9-3) on "Monday Night Football," dropping the 49ers down to No. 5. Seattle (10-2) moved to the No. 2 seed -- and the NFC West lead -- thanks to a Week 10 win over the Niners at Levi's Stadium.

The Seahawks' loss to New Orleans back on Sept. 22, however, gave the Saints the tiebreaker for home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs.

Despite losing to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, the 49ers still have some control of their own destiny in pursuit of the No. 1 seed and the NFC West crown. San Francisco plays New Orleans in Week 14 and Seattle in Week 17, giving the 49ers an opportunity to enter the playoffs as the NFC's top seed when all is said and done. If the 49ers remain in the No. 5 spot, they likely would open the playoffs against the NFC East winner and would have to win three games on the road in order to advance to Super Bowl LIV.

Here's the full NFC playoff picture after Monday night:

New Orleans Saints (10-2) Seattle Seahawks (10-2) Green Bay Packers (9-3) Dallas Cowboys (6-6) San Francisco 49ers (10-2) Minnesota Vikings (8-4)

