NFL playoff picture: Where 49ers stand in NFC heading into Week 17

Sixteen weeks down. One to go.

The NFC playoff picture is coming into clearer view, but there's still so much to be determined.

By way of the Packers' road win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, Green Bay claimed the NFC North title. That locked Minnesota into one of the two wild-card slots as the No. 6 seed, with the other to be filled by the loser of the Week 17 game between the 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

Five of the six playoff spots in the NFC have been secured, with the only unfilled spot going to the NFC East winner. Philadelphia would earn the division title with either an Eagles' win over the Giants or a Cowboys' loss to Washington, whereas Dallas would require the opposite of both results to earn a playoff berth.

Only San Francisco and Green Bay would be guaranteed a first-round bye with a victory in Week 17. The Seahawks and New Orleans Saints can also earn a first-round bye, but they will require some help from other results.

For the 49ers, it's simple. Beat Seattle, and they'll be the No. 1 overall seed. Lose, and they'll be playing on the road in the wild-card round as the No. 5 seed in the conference.

Here's the full NFC playoff picture with one week remaining in the regular season.

